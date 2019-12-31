The Best Pho in Toronto
The best pho in Toronto is the perfect bowl of soul-warming noodle soup. Don't be deceived by its simple appearance: complex flavours, especially in the broth, make up this satisfying Vietnamese dish. Drown a dollop of hoisin sauce and a whole plate of bean sprouts in your bowl (or don't) for a one-way trip to Flavour Town.
Here are the best pho spots in Toronto.
Hector Vasquez of Pho Metro, @boltonsbites of Pho Tien Thanh, @judyyu15 of Golden Turtle, @jason6613 of Pho Linh, @letsfuckingeat of Hanoi 3 Seasons, @willam.eats of Pho Hung, @toastedbao of Pho Huong, @stephh_lau of Vit Beo
