10 bars in Toronto currently operating as something completely different

A number of bars in Toronto are currently operating as ghost kitchens in order to survive during the lockdown. Places where you once used to down drinks are now serving pasta, burgers, sushi, pizza, sandwiches and much more.

Here are bars in Toronto currently operating as something completely different.

Church Wellesley Village's favourite nerd bar Storm Crow Manor knows its audience, and has started serving a food known to gamers and geeks everywhere: pizza. Get them topped with Montreal smoked meat and pickles, smoked duck breast, peameal bacon or butter chicken.

This BBQ pop-up operating out of Freeplay in Little Italy does stacked brisket sandwiches accompanied by coleslaw, wieners and beans, s'mores and (wait for it) smoked fries.

Italian food is what's on the menu for this restaurant operating out of Bar Mordecai on Dundas West. Billed as a "fictional red sauce family restaurant," expect classics like garlic bread, pasta and tiramisu.

Pizza is probably what a lot of people used to get after a night out at Dublin Calling in the Entertainment District, but the pub is now making it themselves, offering Detroit-style pies in cheeseburger, Reuben and Korean fried chicken varieties.

West Queen West beer bar Otto's Bierhalle has transformed into a joint serving burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. They also do onion rings, fries, slaw and potato salad, and you can still depend on them for a wide selection of beer.

Apres Wine Bar is now a source for sushi on West Queen West, serving maki rolls and rice bowls as well as katsu sandwiches, ramen, fried chicken and even yuzu roll cake for dessert.

Feel like you've escaped to Vegas for dinner when you order extra crispy chicken tenders from this spot that opened up in the Shameful Tiki space in Parkdale.

Bar Poet is known on West Queen West not only for their cocktails but their menu of pizzas, which they're now making their main operation. Go for a Shrimp Alfredo pie or the Life is Gucci with mortadella and pistachio, or you can order a simple pepperoni or Margherita pizza.

This Italian sandwich shop now operates out of Mahjong Bar on Dundas West, serving classic eggplant, chicken cutlet and cold cut paninis as well as options like meatballs, arancini and olives.

Folly Brewing in Little Italy has become home to this project serving tacos, quesadillas, salads, nachos, guacamole, sandwiches and salad.