Amy Carlberg
Posted 27 minutes ago
toronto restaurants

15 high profile restaurants that closed in Toronto this summer

Some restaurants in Toronto couldn't take the heat this summer, so they closed the doors to their kitchens. We may have lost staples for vegan, Caribbean, pizza and burritos, but for some of these restaurants it's not the bitter end as they have other locations or are starting up new projects.

Here are the most high profile restaurants that closed in Toronto this summer.

Island Foods

The corner of King and Dufferin was sad to see this 30-year-old cornerstone of the Caribbean food community go in July, though the family that runs it still has a location in Don Mills.

Cadillac Lounge

Mid-July saw the end of this hangout and music venue that served Parkdale for nearly 20 years.

Camarra's Pizza

This pizza joint bid goodbye to Dufferin and Lawrence with a heartfelt letter announcing its closure at the end of July.

Olympic 76 Pizza

Church Wellesley Village lost not only Fly 2.0 this year, but this old school pizza joint next to it.

Awai

The folks behind this restaurant may have closed this Bloor West Village project, but they just opened a new spot called Avelo.

Fred's Not Here and The Red Tomato

This pair of Italian restaurants that have been around for over 30 years on King West closed in August.

Gerrard Pizza

The Danforth was where to find this pizzeria with a history of over 50 years until it closed in August.

Vegetarian Haven

Plant eaters flocked to this vegetarian restaurant in Baldwin Village that served its final cold rolls in July after over 15 years in business.

Bang Bang Burrito

Late night poutine burritos can no longer be obtained at this short-lived Annex spot on Bloor.

Vicky's Fish & Chips

Also known as Sue’s Thai, the Roncesvalles community was sad to see this humble but reliable takeout spot go recently.

Julie's Cuban

Dovercourt has been home to this Cuban restaurant for 25 years, but its final day was August 31.

Jugemu

Nigiri is no longer at this Cabbagetown restaurant that served sushi for the last time at the end of June.

Wildfire

This steakhouse in North York ended up closing its doors in July.

Urban Herbivore

This chain of vegan fast casual spots closed its Eaton Centre location at the very end of August. Though other locations of theirs have also shuttered, they still have a spot remaining in Kensington Market.

Cosmic Treats

Another vegan business geared more towards cafe eats bit the dust in Kensington  Market in August, skyrocketing rent to blame.

