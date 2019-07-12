Toronto's historic Cadillac Lounge is closing this weekend

Yet another longstanding Toronto rock venue is closing its doors this weekend, this time Parkdale dive Cadillac Lounge.

The venue is having its last hurrah this weekend with a series of shows. The stage has played host to legends such as Blue Rodeo in the past, and the neon and full size Caddy outside are an indelible part of the landscape of the neighbourhood.

The upcoming last weekend of shows is jam packed from July 12 - 14, with a matinee and headliners Teenage Head on Saturday, and a blowout last day going from 2 p.m. until late on Sunday.

The venue has been open since 2000. It may be one of many that’s closed down, but maybe with new spots for live music in other genres like Drom Taberna, Friday Roots and Vibes, and The Shop opening up, there’s hope for others to begin a new history of their own.

The Hideout has been able to extend their time in Toronto by relocating, but June Space (a potential new venue at June Records) was cut down before it ever began when its building was sold.

The Cadillac itself already closed down in a way at one point last year, but the buyers backed out on the purchase. Owner Sam Grosso decided to put the business back up for sale this year, because in his words, he’s “been doing it forever.”

What of the Cadillac on the venue’s exterior? It’s going to live out the rest of its days at Grosso’s barn in Prince Edward County. Apparently he’s planning on turning it into a special events venue also called Cadillac Lounge, which may open late next summer.

Grosso won’t be putting his feet up entirely, however: he’s also running a company called Cadillac Lounge Productions, involved with events like upcoming Sessions Muskoka featuring Raoul & the Big Time and Matt Allen & the Swinging Black Jacks.

“Thank you so much for all the support over 24 years,” says Grosso, who also ran Graffiti’s in Kensington Market, which was around for even longer.

He encourages everyone to keep supporting live music in the city at local venues that are still going strong like Dakota Tavern, Castro’s and Orbit Room.