june records toronto

One of Toronto's favourite vinyl shops is opening a concert hall

If venues continue to close in Toronto, then record shops will just have to start turning into performance spaces.

This is the attitude behind June Records on College St. turning into a venue called June Space. Events will run from daytime until late at night after the store closes, and they're currently accepting booking inquiries for all kinds of uses for the space.

A space formerly used for an office, storage and merchandising will be transformed into the performance area by putting in a custom sound system, and should hold about 40.

June Records owner Ian Cheung told me he wants to follow in the footsteps of venues like Music Gallery and Tranzac, with a manifesto for June Space of being "committed to community building."

Stock previously stored in the area is moving to the basement, about a third of the shop's merchandising space was sacrificed, and the space will get an updated look with a new coat of paint and bathroom renos.

There might even be fun features in the space like a projector or marker board wall.

They'll also be constructing bar area that will able to serve coffee as well as alcoholic beverages for certain events with a Special Occasion Permit. 

June Space is soft launching with a private party this week, but should be open to the public sometime next month.

Staff are to undergo safer space training through Dandelion Initiative and are encouraged to put together monthly events of their own. 

