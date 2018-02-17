Kensington Market bar Graffiti's is now closed

After two decades of serving Sunday brunch to hardcore death metal music, Graffiti's Bar and Grill is no longer.

The neighbourhood mainstay closed its doors to Kensington Market last night after announcing on Facebook Monday that it would be hosting its final evening with $3 drinks.

"After almost 23 years, it's time for us to call it day," said the posting. "We want to thank[s] everyone who has supported us over the years."

While we've known about the property's sale for the past month, Graffiti's closure still marks the end of an era and the loss of yet another venue where local bands and musicians could perform, most notably during their Saturday matinees.

Much-missed will be Graffiti's owner, Steve Mitchell, who for years provided the community with cheap drinks and the highly original concept of a Black Metal Brunch.

Now that Graffiti's is sold, he plans to return back to Nova Scotia to spend time with his family. According to Steve, the new spot will no longer be called Graffiti's, nor will it host live music events.

But if it's any consolation, the new owners are Kensington locals, which makes it unlikely that the space will be transformed into a supper club or some such thing.