The end could be near for Kensington Market staple Graffiti's

Graffiti's Bar & Grill, home of the "black metal brunch," is for sale. It's unclear what this means for the future of the Kensington landmark which has been home to live music shows since 1995.

Owner Stephen Mitchell tells us the bar is in the process of being sold but that shows are booked into February.

The bar's Facebook page has billed several events as "the last" of their kind in recent weeks as bands complete their run there before moving on to other venues.

Local musicians and fans have also been lamenting the news on Instagram.

"Already nostalgic at the closing of Graffiti's," reads a post from Anne J Gibson who showed up to watch Sin City Boys perform over the weekend.

"End of an era," says another. "Many great memories food and tunez."