One of Toronto's favourite record stores is closing

Instead of turning into a venue this summer, one of Toronto's most beloved record shops will be shutting down.

June Records will have to vacate their space at 662 College by the end of August, as the building it's in has been sold. The shop has been around for seven years, and just a couple months ago the owners had begun partially transforming it into a venue called June Space.

"If we can find the right spot we will relocate, however we cannot guarantee finding something that will work within the period of time presented," owner Ian Cheung writes.

"All that being said, whatever comes to pass, we still need to sell as much product as we can to make moving or shutting down our College Street operation as manageable as possible," he continues.

"We are still expecting shipments until mid-July with tons of amazing stuff in stock!"

The discounts will only get deeper as time passes, with massive sales beginning this Canada Day weekend on not only vinyl but also everything from sound gear to office equipment.

No matter what the future holds for one of the best little record shops in Toronto, Cheung thanks "all the people who have worked and helped out at the College Street shop over the years."