The most popular vegan restaurant at the Toronto Eaton Centre just shut down

One of the restaurants that arguably pioneered fast casual plant-based eating in Toronto is closing one of their most popular locations.

Urban Herbivore no longer has an outpost in the Eaton Centre. The closure of the location that had been in operation for eight years was announced in an Instagram post.

"There is more foot traffic at The Eaton Centre than at Pearson International Airport (48,969,858 pairs of feet annually, to be exact, but who’s counting?)" states the post. "We were the FIRST #plantbased restaurant in ANY MALL in North America. It has been a great 8 years of growth."

The last day for the location was September 2, and many vegans are lamenting the loss in the comments section of the Instagram post, many saying it was their regular lunch spot and even the only place they'd eat in the area.

Fortunately, they don't have to say goodbye to delicious veggie sandwiches and salads entirely: Urban Herbivore still has their original location in Kensington Market at 64 Oxford, plus another in the Annex Food Hall. A previous College location is also no more.