Two iconic Toronto restaurants are shutting down after over 30 years

A pair of Toronto restaurants that have been around for over three decades will be closing their doors by the end of the month.

A press release posted online states that both Fred's Not Here and The Red Tomato will be shutting down after 31 years of business. This summer marked their last Summerlicious, both restaurants officially closing on August 25.

"Summerlicious wouldn't have happened without the ongoing support of restaurateurs like Fred, whose restaurants has participated in Summerlicious and Winterlicious since the program began 16 years ago," says Toronto City Councillor Jaye Robinson.

"Both Fred's Not Here and The Red Tomato have been King Street staples for years,"

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of my customers," says owner Fred Luk.

"When I opened my first restaurants, the Filet of Sole and The Whistling Oyster on Duncan St. in 1984 I met my first customers. Since then, I've been privileged to serve those customers, their children, and sometimes their children's children."

Luk plans to continue running a consulting company and may have potential plans for opening up a restaurant outside the downtown core.

He had been outspoken about his opinion that the King Street Transit Priority Corridor is to blame for a decline in business at his restaurants in the area.