king street pilot

Toronto just made the King Street Transit Pilot permanent

Torontonians who visit King Street for all their needs are in for some good news today, as the city just made the pilot project a permanent fixture. 

In a pretty overwhelming 22-3 vote, city council has permanently removed almost all vehicular traffic from the bustling downtown street

The city has conducted countless studies on the efficacy of the project, and time and time again has found that businesses are doing well, foot traffic is up, and people are happy

Starting now, Jarvis to Bathurst will be closed off to cars, with the exceptions of taxis and deliveries at certain times. 

As part of today's vote, city council also chose to make improvements to King Street along the corridor of the pilot and to continuing assessing the project's performance in the future. 

It might be time to brush up on the rules before you head back down to King Street. 

