Toronto wants to make the King Street pilot permanent

If you're one of the majority of Torontonians that liked the King Street Pilot, you're in luck. City staff is recommending that the pilot become a permanent fixture in the city. 

Mayor John Tory confirmed in a press meeting today that he would vote in favour, and that it is "the right thing to do." 

The report from city staff shows that King Street remains an important transit priority, and that neighbourhoods have experienced growth that is expected to continue. 

The report also shows that a dedicated transit zone has resulted in faster travel times, more reliable service, and greater efficiency.

The pilot has been very controversial, especially among drivers and business owners who blame it for their business failings. Several restaurants on the strip have blamed the pilot, erecting middle-finger ice sculptures, and other forms of protest.  

Despite all this, studies have shown that most businesses have increased customer draw and more people have made their way to King Street for myriad reasons. 

The report should be considered by the Executive Committee on April 9 next week, and then head to City Council by April 16. 

