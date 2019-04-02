Toronto wants to make the King Street pilot permanent

If you're one of the majority of Torontonians that liked the King Street Pilot, you're in luck. City staff is recommending that the pilot become a permanent fixture in the city.

Mayor John Tory confirmed in a press meeting today that he would vote in favour, and that it is "the right thing to do."

I firmly believe it is time to make the King Street pilot project permanent so that we can further build up and improve King Street into the excellent dedicated transit corridor that our city needs. #TheFutureIsKing #kingstreetpilot pic.twitter.com/Z3I3Dy0hHv — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 2, 2019

The report from city staff shows that King Street remains an important transit priority, and that neighbourhoods have experienced growth that is expected to continue.

The report also shows that a dedicated transit zone has resulted in faster travel times, more reliable service, and greater efficiency.

Kudos! The #KingStreetPilot has much higher ridership than the:



✔ Sheppard subway line

✔ Vaughan subway extension

✔ projected Scarborough subway ridership

✔ projected Eglinton LRT ridership



Population growth around Pilot is 8%/ year! Let's extend the #ReliefLine west. — April Engelberg (@AprilEngelberg) April 2, 2019

The pilot has been very controversial, especially among drivers and business owners who blame it for their business failings. Several restaurants on the strip have blamed the pilot, erecting middle-finger ice sculptures, and other forms of protest.

Despite all this, studies have shown that most businesses have increased customer draw and more people have made their way to King Street for myriad reasons.

The report should be considered by the Executive Committee on April 9 next week, and then head to City Council by April 16.