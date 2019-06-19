30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2019

Summerlicious has finally hit Toronto again, meaning some of the best deals of the season are now available on prix-fixe meals at nearly 200 of the most delicious restaurants in town. With lunch starting at $23 and dinner starting at $33, you’re going to want to start reserving tomorrow for the festival running from July 5 to 21.

Here are some restaurants you might want to check out at Summerlicious 2019. See the full list of restaurants on the Summerlicious web site.

New & Notable

This collaboration between the Food Dudes and the Gardiner on Queen’s Park is doing flatbread, gnudi and burgers for lunch.

On Bayview, this restaurant is serving elegant lunches and dinners of guacamole and kebabs inspired by Goa.

Recently opened in the Annex, this restaurant will be serving a dinner menu of bibimbap, katsu, linguine or ssam.

Bayview Village Shopping Centre just recently got this new restaurant serving a Summerlicious menu of bucatini, fusilli and meatballs.

This new outpost of the Buca empire at Yonge and Eglinton allows you to choose two appetizers for lunch or dinner and follow them up with their famous risotto or pizza.

Old Favourites

Bloor and Yonge is home to this ritzy French mainstay, where you’ll find vichyssoise, dandelion salad, Parisienne gnocchi and halibut en persillade on lunch and dinner menus.

Feel on top of the world at this sky-high Financial District restaurant where salmon tartare, heirloom tomato soup, prairie beef crostini and bucatini are being served for lunch and dinner.

This restaurant at Queen and Ossington has secured a reputation for itself by artistically using local ingredients to create dishes such as crispy duck, handmade tagliatelle, vegetable tarts and cold water shrimp for their prix fixe dinner.

Though it may have just reopened recently, this Oakwood Village restaurant originally opened years ago and is now back for Summerlicious with lunch and dinner menus of berry and mint salad, jerk burgers and agnolotti.

This Dundas West favourite brought pescaterian eating to the forefront of Toronto’s restaurant scene, and continues to kill it at Summerlicious with the most lovely salads, agnolotti and even vegan crab cakes on the menu.

Indian has never been better on St. Clair West than at this restaurant that’s serving chaat, pakoras and of course butter chicken for their prix fixe dinner.

Harbord Village has this Italian heavyweight with a huge number of choices on their Summerlicious menus, including multiple heavenly pizzas and pastas.

Vegetarian-Friendly

Middle Eastern is a great go-to for vegetarians, and this Bayview restaurant will be serving vegan cauliflower, eggplant and falafel dishes.

You might not expect to find vegan food at a pub, but this one in Riverside is doing vegan gazpacho and truffle mac n’ cheese for Summerlicious.

Bloor West Village is where you’ll find this restaurant with Latin American influences and prix fixe menus of gazpacho and stuffed poblanos.

Near Yonge and Dundas there’s this Asian restaurant where there's vegan options for watermelon salad, fresh rolls and curry on prix fixe menus.

Toronto’s art gallery in Baldwin Village has this restaurant with vegan options for salads and soups, as well as a grilled eggplant dish for Summerlicious.

In the Annex, this restaurant has a couple vegan options for Summerlicious, including tofu rancheros.

This Italian restaurant on Queen West does an amazing vegetarian arancini, and will also be serving a vegetarian pizza for Summerlicious.

King West’s prettiest Italian restaurant is serving a vegan tomato salad as well as vegetarian pastas for Summerlicious this year.

Great Patio

Across from Trinity Bellwoods, this Italian restaurant has a patio hidden off to the side that’s ideal for enjoying their menus of pasta and pizza along with grilled fish and ribs.

A huge patio at this Bathurst brewery just off King can host a big group dining on Summerlicious menus of pakoras and fried chicken.

Sit pretty above the Entertainment District at this restaurant with a prix fixe dinner with choices like terrine, salmon tartare, braised lamb and risotto.

Situated across from the ROM, there’s both a great view and great eats at this restaurant with tostadas, ceviche and burgers for lunch and dinner.

The sunny patio at this East Chinatown restaurant lends itself to loungey prix fixe dinners of seafood and pasta.

Cheap & Cheerful

This underground restaurant in Union Station is serving up their handmade pastas for lunch and dinner.

Little Italy has this homey bistro where they’re serving a prix fixe dinner with options like gazpacho, cured salmon, linguine and steak frites.

This popular Italian spot on the Danforth has vegan options on their Summerlicious pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus.

This Little Italy Cajun restaurant will be serving a prix fixe dinner of fried green tomatoes and catfish.

This Italian place near Yonge and Eglinton is doing a prix fixe dinner with choices like arancini, sardines, rigatoni and tiramisu.