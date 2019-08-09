Beloved pizzeria closes after 62 years in Toronto

When it comes to the oldest of the old school, sometimes after over half a century of service it's time to say arrivederci.

Camarra's Pizza near Lawrence and Dufferin posted a heartfelt goodbye letter to social media saying grazie and farewell after 62 years, signed by Elisa Camarra herself and dated July 28. The pizzeria was originally founded in 1958.

The restaurant was known for serving great old-school pizza as well as pasta, meat entrees and gelato.

Unfortunately those looking for a last slice are out of luck, as Camarra's is already closed.