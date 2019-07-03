Eat & Drink
Toronto burrito joint suddenly shuts down

An Annex restaurant for late-night burritos has closed down without warning less than a year after opening. 

Bang Bang Burrito, the spot on Bloor for tacos and fries-stuffed wraps, appears to have shuttered its doors recently. 

There aren't any clues as to why exactly the restaurant is closed—the owners haven't made any mention of the closure on social media and could not be reached for comment—but passers-by reported a Notice of Distress sign (read: unpaid rent) on the door. 

The chain's original Oshawa location is still open, as is their food truck. 

Bang Bang Burrito's website still states its Bloor Street location as open, but as of right now, it appears you'll have to get your 2 a.m. burrito bowls elsewhere. 

