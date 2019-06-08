One of Toronto's favourite vegan restaurants is closing

One of the restaurants that arguably made vegan cuisine popular in Toronto is shutting its doors after two and a half years in operation.

That might seem short for a successful business, but Awai was actually meant to be a nine month pop-up in a space intended for demolition.

Over those two and a half years they put in a patio and soared to the top of pretty much every vegan’s list of favourites.

"We saw an opportunity to experiment, and to show that plant-based cuisine can compete with any other," states the caption of an Instagram post announcing the closure.

Though Awai will be no more, the folks behind it are busy working on a new as-of-yet unnamed upscale project located near Bloor and Yonge, where there will be a tasting menu and a la carte options.

In the meantime, you can still enjoy their animal-free eats at more casual Away locations, where Awai gift cards will be honoured. Awai’s last day of service will be June 23.