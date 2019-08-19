Popular downtown pizza joint closes after over 40 years in Toronto

A pizza joint that's been open in Toronto since 1976 recently closed its doors.

Residing at 8 Gloucester Street, Olympic 76 Pizza had been serving their pizza made with handmade dough and fresh ingredients for decades. Their website announced that the business would be closing on July 7 for a "construction project."

What might that construction project be? More condos, of course. Angel Developments and Tricon are in the pre-construction phase of a new 34-storey tower going in at the address, which will house 232 units. It's just one of the big changes coming to the area.

The construction has also necessitated the closing of other decades-old businesses in the area like Brownstone Bistro, as well as nightclub Fly 2.0 at 6 Gloucester (and it wasn't the first time the queer club had been displaced by condos, either).