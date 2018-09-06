Longstanding Church St. restaurants wiped out because of condo

A once lively small block of businesses along Church Street in Toronto has fallen dark and silent. Well, almost.

Shortly after Lola’s Kitchen closed their doors suddenly with pretty much no notice to staff, El Rinconcito next door in the same building posted to their Facebook page that the same condo development was putting them out of business too.

The lone business that remains operational is Asahi Sushi, standing between a tower of mini-spas now plastered with an ad for the upcoming condo, and the long-shuttered Spirits.

The condo development stops right before their property. They should remain open for the foreseeable future.

At 68 Charles St. E, the incoming 47-storey mixed-use building, The Charles at Church, will contain retail space, 20 rental units and 400 condo units, with the original heritage structures at the base.