Landmark Yonge St. restaurant has closed after over 25 years

A neighbourhood Toronto restaurant that's been around for over 25 years quietly and gradually has closed over the past couple of months.

Brownstone Bistro went to auction on June 3, and by now almost all the furniture and other items have been removed from the restaurant.

Christopher Michaud-Marzitelli, former general manager of Brownstone Bistro, was able to be reached by phone. He left Brownstone "not on great terms" about two years ago.

He says it had changed hands from Adel Yacoub to a new owner with little restaurant experience. It's regularly received DineSafe infractions for the last few years.

Figuring he'd rather not lose the regulars Brownstone had accumulated, Michaud-Marzitelli made the difficult decision to leave the restaurant along with some staff, and start a new restaurant called Ristorante Marzitelli around the corner at 555 Church.

Apparently Brownstone had already undergone an initial revitalization under Yacoub thanks to a 2012 appearance on Restaurant Takeover. The most recent owner of Brownstone Bistro could not be reached for comment.

Apparently the whole building is being renovated, a demolition clause having hung over Brownstone's head for some time now.