This Week on DineSafe: Freshii, Aroma, Sukhothai, What A Bagel, Pizza Hut, Tone Sushi

Two of Toronto's best cheap sushi restaurants were busted by city health inspectors last week. Both Tone Sushi and Sushi Delight managed to rack up a whopping 11 infractions between the two of them.

Pizza Hut (1862 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: January 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tone Sushi (414 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Brownstone Bistro (601 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Aroma Espresso Bar (2040 Avenue Rd.)

Inspected on: January 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Freshii (40 King St. West)

Inspected on: January 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sushi Delight (461 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: January 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Sukhothai (1442 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

What A Bagel (3515 Bathurst St.)