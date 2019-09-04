Fish and chips joint closing in Toronto after 25 years
A beloved takeout spot in Toronto may have had something of a double personality over the years, serving both Thai food and fish and chips.
As such, Vicky's Fish & Chips has also become known as Sue's Thai since it first opened in 1996. A heartfelt post by nearby bar The Local announcing the closure of Vicky's tells of the restaurant owner Sue's strong presence in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood.
Since 1996 Vickie’s fish and chips has been an integral and vital part of our community in Roncesvalles. It’s with a heavy but hopeful heart we have to say a final goodbye to our beloved and quirky Thai and Fish and Chip restaurant. The woman behind this magical place is none other than Sue, an inspiring and incredible woman who came here from Bangkok in 1977 with one of the biggest hearts on our street. She was always the first to donate when there was a tragedy; all the way from the earthquakes and typhoons across the world to the down on their luck people in the neighbourhood . She also had the best staff that worked so hard for her and all the people of the neighbourhood. Marcel was always with a smile and a hello on the street when he was picking up produce and Tony was great on the phone taking orders for people who wanted to come and pick up Pad Thai. So a group of regulars, business owners and friends have come together to throw one final hoorah for our favourite little restaurant on Roncesvalles. It’s her turn to feel all the appreciation and love she’s shared with us over the last 25 years. So please come and join us in a pot luck celebration to thank Miss Vickie’s, Sue and staff for feeding the neighbourhood with not only the best food but also the most love and caring. In the words of Sue... “We’ll close when the rice runs out.”. September 9th, 6pm - Late #blogto #torontolife #roncesvalles #westend #toronto #thaifood #illmissyou
The post states she came to Toronto from Bangkok in 1977, and attests to the friendly nature of her staff, whether taking orders on the phone or picking up produce in the area.
Vicky's has built up a reputation for slinging pad thai alongside fish and chips plus imported beer, and secretly has the chillest low-key patio out back.
The Local's post concludes by saying they'll be throwing a last hurrah bash at Vicky's on September 9, with a pot luck celebration that will go from 6 p.m. till late. The Local was reached for comment, but couldn't say whether a specific closing date had been set.
