Fish and chips joint closing in Toronto after 25 years

A beloved takeout spot in Toronto may have had something of a double personality over the years, serving both Thai food and fish and chips.

As such, Vicky's Fish & Chips has also become known as Sue's Thai since it first opened in 1996. A heartfelt post by nearby bar The Local announcing the closure of Vicky's tells of the restaurant owner Sue's strong presence in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

The post states she came to Toronto from Bangkok in 1977, and attests to the friendly nature of her staff, whether taking orders on the phone or picking up produce in the area.

Vicky's has built up a reputation for slinging pad thai alongside fish and chips plus imported beer, and secretly has the chillest low-key patio out back.

The Local's post concludes by saying they'll be throwing a last hurrah bash at Vicky's on September 9, with a pot luck celebration that will go from 6 p.m. till late. The Local was reached for comment, but couldn't say whether a specific closing date had been set.