One of Toronto's favourite vegetarian restaurants is closing after 15 years

Say goodbye to vegan cold rolls, coconut curry bread bowls, and good vibes.

Vegetarian Haven, the popular Asian-inspired plant-based restaurant, has announced that it will be closing tomorrow after more than 15 years in Baldwin Village.

"This is a bittersweet moment, as our staff anticipate new beginnings and our ownership look forward to a welcome rest," wrote the restaurant owners in an Instagram post.

Known for its zen-like vibes and wholesome vegan menu, Vegetarian Haven is currently the only meat-free restaurant on Baldwin, meaning herbivores will have to head to some other neighbourhoods for their salads.