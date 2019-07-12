One of Toronto's favourite vegetarian restaurants is closing after 15 years
Say goodbye to vegan cold rolls, coconut curry bread bowls, and good vibes.
Vegetarian Haven, the popular Asian-inspired plant-based restaurant, has announced that it will be closing tomorrow after more than 15 years in Baldwin Village.
Dear friends and patrons, We would like to announce that Vegetarian Haven Restaurant is preparing to close its doors. This is a bittersweet moment, as our staff anticipate new beginnings and our ownership look forward to a welcome rest. Words cannot express our profound gratitude towards all of you who have made our business possible for over 15 years. The energy you bring through our doors is our constant joy and inspiration. You have always been the reason we do what we do. Our final day of service will be Saturday, July 13. Please join us in bidding farewell to our home on Baldwin St. and enjoying your favourite dishes a final time. Love and thanks, Vegetarian Haven #gratitude #newbeginnings #goodbyes
"This is a bittersweet moment, as our staff anticipate new beginnings and our ownership look forward to a welcome rest," wrote the restaurant owners in an Instagram post.
Known for its zen-like vibes and wholesome vegan menu, Vegetarian Haven is currently the only meat-free restaurant on Baldwin, meaning herbivores will have to head to some other neighbourhoods for their salads.
Hector Vasquez
