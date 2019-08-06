One of the oldest pizza joints in Toronto is closing after 53 years

It's always a sad day when a neighbourhood pizza joint closes, but it's even sadder when it's one that's been around for over 50 years.

Gerrard Pizza is closing its doors on August 10 after 53 years of business, first opening in 1966 on April 27. The closure was announced in a recent post on Instagram.

Though it takes its name from its original location, in 1976 the pizza parlour was moved to Danforth. Over the years they gained a reputation for making one of the best calzones in the city.

The restaurant has been known not only for pizza but also pasta and sandwiches, so make sure you stop in over the next couple days for a slice and more.