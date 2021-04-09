Best of Toronto
Calzone toronto

The Best Calzone in Toronto

The best calzone in Toronto are Italy’s oozey pockets stuffed with cheese and ham. If your first introduction to this Neapolitan turnover were the corrupt, though admittedly delicious, microwave spinoffs like Pizza Pockets, now’s the time to taste this folded pizza in all its half-moon glory. 

Here’s the best calzone in Toronto.
 

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches
1

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches

When craving pizza in slices or gooey, folded form, this little house on Clinton always pulls through, just like the cheese. Their pockets are pre-made with cheese and tomato sauce, then fried. Orders come with the option of tomato sauce on the side for those obligatory calzone dips.

The Fourth Man in the Fire
2

The Fourth Man in the Fire

Get your deep-fried calzone in two sizes. The small, $16, is large enough to feed up to two people while the large ($23) could probably satisfy at least three. Additional toppings include sausage, honey ham and pineapple.

Frank's Pizza House
3

Frank's Pizza House

It’s all about options at this Corso Italia pizzeria. Owner Giorgio Taverniti gives the choice of having your pockets, $9.95 each, baked or deep-fried. Toppings are extra and range from your regular salami and anchovies to gourmet stuff like chouriço and bocconcini.

Pizzeria da Mario
4

Pizzeria da Mario

There are three types of calzoni at this family-run spot in Kensington and they’re all massive. Twelve-inch pizzas are folded over and baked in their Moretti pizza oven before a brushing of olive oil and a healthy grating of parmesan on top.

Revolver Pizza Co.
5

Revolver Pizza Co.

This Etobicoke pizzeria always has wood-fired calzoni available on its rotating menu. You can either build your own with a base of sauce and fresh mozzarella for $10 or opt for the salumi, Americano or V Mista versions.

Pizza La Rosa
6

Pizza La Rosa

Head to this Vic Park plaza for pizza turnover from this halal pizzeria. The standard cheese and tomato sauce calzone is $8.99. You can add two bucks and get creative with three additional toppings of your choice.

Samaira's
7

Samaira's

The classic, once known as Queen City Pizza, is still doing pie combos and banquet burger meals. Their baked calzone($10.95) comes with tomato sauce, mozza and two toppings from a long list that includes Italian spicy sauce and roasted red peppers.

Ferro Bar & Cafe
8

Ferro Bar & Cafe

What used to be a billiard hall has grown into one of St. Clair West’s go-to spots for Italian fare, including the ever-popular option to turn any pizza into a calzone for an extra $1.95. They even have a mini calzone for dessert filled with Nutella and mascarpone.

Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza
9

Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza

Grab late night panzerotti or calzoni that include five toppings and tomato or meat sauce from this Parkdale Italian restaurant. They've even done special ones for Thanksgiving.

