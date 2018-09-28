Best of Toronto
best pizza toronto

The Best Pizza Slice in Toronto

The best pizza slice in Toronto is one of the quickest, cheapest and yet most satisfying on-the-go meals you can have in the city. While cheese and pepperoni are cheapest and most common, Toronto would never stop there: we also have lots of sources for foldable Margherita slices, vegan options, and of course, slices of pizza topped with shawarma.

Here are the best pizza slices in Toronto.

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches
1

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches

Slices are just $3.95 at this classic Little Italy pizzeria that puts all others to shame. Bitondo brings humongous triangular slices that are basically a quarter of a pizza laden with sauce, ooey-gooey cheese, and only the most typical old school choices for toppings.

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria
2

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Slices hover just under five bucks at multiple locations of this thin-crust pizzeria, some located under or inside other businesses. More standard offerings include white, pepperoni, and Margherita, but there’s also kale and bacon as well as “Killer Bee” with honey, sausage and jalapeno.

Superpoint Express
3

Superpoint Express

All slices are $4.42 at this Parkdale takeout iteration of a fancy-dan pizza joint on Ossington. Hawaiian, cream of mushroom, anchovy, capicollo, and kale with gorgonzola are all creative options best accompanied by a hickory stick caesar salad and can of pop, or glass of wine to stay.

Village Pizza
4

Village Pizza

Five-dollar slices at Dundas West and Dovercourt locations of this pizza shop come in out-of-the box varieties like the “Thanks, Obama” with pineapple and spam, as well as one of the city’s most popular vegan slices with grilled red pepper, mushroom, eggplant, caramelized onions and arugula.

Yeah Yeahs Pizza
5

Yeah Yeahs Pizza

There are only around five options for slices and most cost just a little over five bucks, but pepperoni, Margherita and white varieties from this Halifax export are worth the extra quarters. All go great with a readily available tallboy of beer or glass of wine.

Sud Forno (Yonge)
6

Sud Forno (Yonge)

Slices range from $4.75 for a Margherita all the way up to $7 for a stuffed “Farcito Classico” with fior di latte and prosciutto at this bakery extension of Terroni with locations on Queen West and Temperance.

Fresca Pizza
7

Fresca Pizza

This place near College and Spadina edges in just under Bitondo prices at $3.75 for a slice, their garlic oil sauce a mandatory addition.

Big Trouble Pizza
8

Big Trouble Pizza

Slices of pizza are around $5 at this Chinatown stall, with somewhat more traditional toppings like spicy pepperoni or 3-cheese Margherita as well as more out-there toppings like raspberry jam and chili jelly.

Chito's Pizza
9

Chito's Pizza

The cheapest slices in the city can be found at this humble takeout window right around the corner from Lansdowne station on Bloor, starting at $1.75. However, it’s key to upgrade your slice (whatever the toppings) with shawarma meat, garlic sauce and hot sauce.

