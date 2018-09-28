The Best Pizza Slice in Toronto
The best pizza slice in Toronto is one of the quickest, cheapest and yet most satisfying on-the-go meals you can have in the city. While cheese and pepperoni are cheapest and most common, Toronto would never stop there: we also have lots of sources for foldable Margherita slices, vegan options, and of course, slices of pizza topped with shawarma.
Here are the best pizza slices in Toronto.
Slices are just $3.95 at this classic Little Italy pizzeria that puts all others to shame. Bitondo brings humongous triangular slices that are basically a quarter of a pizza laden with sauce, ooey-gooey cheese, and only the most typical old school choices for toppings.
Slices hover just under five bucks at multiple locations of this thin-crust pizzeria, some located under or inside other businesses. More standard offerings include white, pepperoni, and Margherita, but there’s also kale and bacon as well as “Killer Bee” with honey, sausage and jalapeno.
All slices are $4.42 at this Parkdale takeout iteration of a fancy-dan pizza joint on Ossington. Hawaiian, cream of mushroom, anchovy, capicollo, and kale with gorgonzola are all creative options best accompanied by a hickory stick caesar salad and can of pop, or glass of wine to stay.
Five-dollar slices at Dundas West and Dovercourt locations of this pizza shop come in out-of-the box varieties like the “Thanks, Obama” with pineapple and spam, as well as one of the city’s most popular vegan slices with grilled red pepper, mushroom, eggplant, caramelized onions and arugula.
Jesse Milns at Superpoint Express, pie____rat, musteatmore, carbi.d, beginner_camerauser
