The Best Pizza in Toronto
The best pizza in Toronto is now arguably rivalling some of the best in the other great pizza cities of the world. Not defined by rigid restrictions or unwavering tradition yet still guided by the lessons of the past, the pizzaiolos of Toronto are doing their best to perfect every aspect of a favourite comfort food, from sauce to crust and beyond.
Here’s the best pizza in Toronto.
The original spot on Ossington has expanded with a takeout joint in Parkdale, both boasting not-so-secret speakeasy-style after-hours back bars. Basic but well-executed pepperoni and anchovy knock it out of the park and Hawaiian ups the ante with spicy banana peppers, mushroom pizza given a cream of mushroom base and crowned with frilly arugula.
Official international pizza consultant Anthony Falco and a reputable Toronto pizza chef teamed up for this project, so you know it’s solid. Perfect pepperoni cups and taco-inspired ingredients top personal-size pies made with Falco’s original starter. They're served to go, or to stay with tap wine in the Entertainment District.
Jesse Milns at Pizzeria Libretto
Join the conversation Load comments