Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
best pizza toronto

The Best Pizza in Toronto

The best pizza in Toronto is now arguably rivalling some of the best in the other great pizza cities of the world. Not defined by rigid restrictions or unwavering tradition yet still guided by the lessons of the past, the pizzaiolos of Toronto are doing their best to perfect every aspect of a favourite comfort food, from sauce to crust and beyond.

Here’s the best pizza in Toronto.

Maker Pizza (Avenue Road)
1

Maker Pizza (Avenue Road)

Here you'll find pizzas of biblical proportions with perfect leoparding on stretchy crusts and toppings from simple double pepperoni to pulled pork to zucchini. There's even Montreal smoked meat on a dine-in-only option at two locations of this takeout restaurant.

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria
2

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Locations of this thin crust mini-chain are often tucked inside or under other businesses, as in the Church-Wellesley Village or on Geary. The Killer Bee has sausage and honey, but you can’t go wrong with their foldable take on a freshly made whole Margherita pie.

Descendant Pizza
3

Descendant Pizza

Detroit may not be far but Torontonians need only journey to Leslieville for rectangular pies in the style of the American city. Descendant delights with toppings like pickled candied jalapeños, brisket, charred fennel and pepperoni.

Pizzeria Libretto (University)
4

Pizzeria Libretto (University)

Locations across the city including ones on King West and Ossington turn out these super quick-fired, personal size pies with elastic, thin certified-Neapolitan-style crusts.

Terroni
5

Terroni

Locations of this Toronto-based Italian empire (including the original on Queen West) serve pizzas typically eaten knife-and-fork style individually. A whole section of their menu dedicated to pizza alone typically boasts around 30 options for pies.

Conspiracy Pizza
6

Conspiracy Pizza

This Leaside pizza joint shares its accommodations with a barbecue place run by the same people, so the pies here have toppings like pulled pork and brisket. But, that doesn’t mean they don't also have a super solid base of dough made with 00 flour and San Marzano tomato sauce.

Superpoint
7

Superpoint

The original spot on Ossington has expanded with a takeout joint in Parkdale, both boasting not-so-secret speakeasy-style after-hours back bars. Basic but well-executed pepperoni and anchovy knock it out of the park and Hawaiian ups the ante with spicy banana peppers, mushroom pizza given a cream of mushroom base and crowned with frilly arugula.

Defina Woodfired
8

Defina Woodfired

Giant oven-baked rectangular Roman pies and round wood-fired pizzas both have their place at locations of this joint in Roncesvalles Village and the Junction Triangle.

General Assembly Pizza
9

General Assembly Pizza

Official international pizza consultant Anthony Falco and a reputable Toronto pizza chef teamed up for this project, so you know it’s solid. Perfect pepperoni cups and taco-inspired ingredients top personal-size pies made with Falco’s original starter. They're served to go, or to stay with tap wine in the Entertainment District.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Pizzeria Libretto

