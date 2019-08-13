Popular vegan restaurant closing in Toronto after rent triples
After four years in Kensington Market, the vegan spot Cosmic Treats is closing its doors forever this weekend.
The restaurant, which specializes in "vegan treats that don't taste vegan," says it can no longer afford its rent, ever since new owners took over their building.
Owners Tim Guimond and Elliot Alexander said in a recent interview with CityNews that their monthly rent has jumped from $3,000 to a whopping $9,000 per month.
Dear friends of Cosmic Treats, It is with great sadness that we announce after 4 years of operations, that we will be closing our doors on Sunday, August 18, 2019 (but check out below for some special events after this). After the recent sale of the building we were leasing, we cannot afford the new proposed tripling of our rent. We have enjoyed being part of the Kensington Market community, participating in Pedestrian Sundays, and being able to contribute to the lively, colourful and diverse nature of this one-of-a-kind Toronto neighbourhood. We plan to sell treats (ice cream , desserts and drinks) for our last Pedestrian Sunday on Sunday, August 25th from 12 – 7 p.m. and will try to be open for treats from August 20 – 24th if we are able; check http://www.cosmictreats.ca/ for updates. You can also catch us for our last hurrah at the Veg Food Fest from September 6 – 8, 2019 (http://vegfoodfest.com/). Bring a freezer bag to stock up on pints of your favourite flavours of ice cream. Post your favourites on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/vegCosmicTreats/) so we can plan to make the most popular ones! We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers (and ice cream addicts, ;-) you know who you are) that we have met along this journey! We would also like to thank the Toronto Vegetarian Association for all of their support in the promotion of our restaurant. We especially want to thank our staff who have given their time, creativity, joy and humour in the creation of a unique experience for those that have visited our restaurant. It has given us lasting memories that we will cherish. We could not have achieved this without them. Tim and Elliot are not quite sure what the future holds for them, but we will be continuing to enjoy vegan treats (that don’t taste vegan) long into the future! We will certainly be planning a long-needed extended vacation and to get a puppy. Lots of love, Elliot & Tim
"After the recent sale of the building we were leasing, we cannot afford the new proposed tripling of our rent," said Cosmic Treats.
"We have enjoyed being part of the Kensington Market community, participating in Pedestrian Sundays, and being able to contribute to the lively, colourful, and diverse nature of this one-of-a-kind Toronto neighbourhood."
The announcement of their closure has sparked conversation about the quickly changing landscape of Kensington, in the midst of increasing rents and fake renovictions.
I can’t believe cosmic treats is closing.... this is my own personal nightmare— becky buckwild (@crucidix) August 8, 2019
The last day to visit Cosmic Treats at their Kensington store will be on August 18, though you'll be able to grab some of their ice cream and desserts during Pedestrian Sunday on August 25, and at the Veg Food Fest in September.
"Tim and Elliot are not quite sure what the future holds for them...we will certainly be planning a long-needed extended vacation and to get a puppy."
Hector Vasquez
