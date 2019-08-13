Popular vegan restaurant closing in Toronto after rent triples

After four years in Kensington Market, the vegan spot Cosmic Treats is closing its doors forever this weekend.

The restaurant, which specializes in "vegan treats that don't taste vegan," says it can no longer afford its rent, ever since new owners took over their building.

Owners Tim Guimond and Elliot Alexander said in a recent interview with CityNews that their monthly rent has jumped from $3,000 to a whopping $9,000 per month.

"After the recent sale of the building we were leasing, we cannot afford the new proposed tripling of our rent," said Cosmic Treats.

"We have enjoyed being part of the Kensington Market community, participating in Pedestrian Sundays, and being able to contribute to the lively, colourful, and diverse nature of this one-of-a-kind Toronto neighbourhood."

The announcement of their closure has sparked conversation about the quickly changing landscape of Kensington, in the midst of increasing rents and fake renovictions.

I can’t believe cosmic treats is closing.... this is my own personal nightmare — becky buckwild (@crucidix) August 8, 2019

The last day to visit Cosmic Treats at their Kensington store will be on August 18, though you'll be able to grab some of their ice cream and desserts during Pedestrian Sunday on August 25, and at the Veg Food Fest in September.

"Tim and Elliot are not quite sure what the future holds for them...we will certainly be planning a long-needed extended vacation and to get a puppy."