Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
julies cuban toronto

Toronto's most popular Cuban restaurant is closing after 25 years

Julie's Cuban, the quaint side-street restaurant serving margaritas and tostones rellenos, has announced that it's shuttering its doors for good.

After more than 25 years of operating out of a little house-turned-restaurant on Dovercourt, Julie's says it will be closing on August 31. 

"We absolutely loved being of service to you all... The best patrons in the world. Now the end is near," reads an Insagram post signed off by owner Sylvia and Chef Jesus.

"Thank you all for visiting our place. The staff over the years were the best as well. It was our pleasure to have known and loved you all." 

It's sad news, considering Toronto's Cuban restaurants are few and far between. Julie's Cuban also had one of the best romantic patios in the game. We'll have to find a new place to hold hands over guac.

@kellyisnotlost

