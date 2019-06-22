Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sour beer toronto

10 craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are plenty of craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer, but there are some that have mastered the art of tart. There’s typically more than one type of sour available at a time at the craft breweries below, so give the summer’s hottest beer style a try at one of these places.

Here is where you can pick up some sour beer in Toronto.

Blood Brothers

Geary is home to this little brewery that could where you can get your hands on nitro sours flavoured with vanilla.

Black Lab

This Leslieville brewery has their Kennel Sour series, in which beers are brewed with ingredients like apricot puree, rosehips and hibiscus.

Collective Arts

This Hamilton brewer just outside of Toronto came out with a pina colada sour just in time for summer, and also does dry hop sours.

Muddy York

The summer clementine sour from this brewery in East York is boldly named Staring Down the Sun.

Burdock

A destination for sour beers blended with wine, this restobar can be found in Bloordale Village.

Shacklands

There’s typically always at least one dry-hopped and fruited sour available at this Stockyards District brewery that specializes in Belgian styles.

Halo

The popular Shapeshifter sour IPA series put out by this microbrewery on Wallace is exemplary of the style.

Left Field

Sours in varieties such as mojito, pink lemonade, plum, blueberry pineapple and cherry lime are part of a Squeeze Play series at this brewery south of the Danforth.

Rainhard

Rage and Love is the name of the sour series from this brewery in the Stockyards District, which includes sours with flavours like pear and cherry or key lime and black lava salt.

Bellwoods

The Jelly King series from this Ossington brewpub is legendary, a great introduction to the style for the uninitiated. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Blood Brothers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer

One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots is opening a second location

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

10 restaurants near Budweiser Stage in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Clandestina, The BarBQ Factory, Blondies, Mad Radish

10 farms for peach and plum picking near Toronto

30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2019

Popular Toronto restaurant fighting the city to keep its patio