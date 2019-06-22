10 craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer

There are plenty of craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer, but there are some that have mastered the art of tart. There’s typically more than one type of sour available at a time at the craft breweries below, so give the summer’s hottest beer style a try at one of these places.

Here is where you can pick up some sour beer in Toronto.

Geary is home to this little brewery that could where you can get your hands on nitro sours flavoured with vanilla.

This Leslieville brewery has their Kennel Sour series, in which beers are brewed with ingredients like apricot puree, rosehips and hibiscus.

This Hamilton brewer just outside of Toronto came out with a pina colada sour just in time for summer, and also does dry hop sours.

The summer clementine sour from this brewery in East York is boldly named Staring Down the Sun.

A destination for sour beers blended with wine, this restobar can be found in Bloordale Village.

There’s typically always at least one dry-hopped and fruited sour available at this Stockyards District brewery that specializes in Belgian styles.

The popular Shapeshifter sour IPA series put out by this microbrewery on Wallace is exemplary of the style.

Sours in varieties such as mojito, pink lemonade, plum, blueberry pineapple and cherry lime are part of a Squeeze Play series at this brewery south of the Danforth.

Rage and Love is the name of the sour series from this brewery in the Stockyards District, which includes sours with flavours like pear and cherry or key lime and black lava salt.

The Jelly King series from this Ossington brewpub is legendary, a great introduction to the style for the uninitiated.