Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch toronto

The top 25 new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

New brunch restaurants in Toronto have popped up in neighbourhoods across the city. We now have options for breakfast from unexpected regions of the world, as well as brunches from some great restaurants that have opened recently.

Here are my picks for new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex 

Fuwa Fuwa is now this neighbourhood's resource for fluffy, jiggly Japanese souffle pancakes.

Bayview and Leaside 

Brunch classics like eggs benny, pancakes and French toast are textbook at new spot Sophie’s Kitchen.

Beaches 

Steakhouse Neruda does a buffet-style brunch complete with French toast and pancakes on weekends.

Bloordale 

Thoughtful little restaurant Alma serves breakfast sandwiches with Oaxaca cheese for brunch these days.

Brockton Village 

Korean restobar Uncle Mikey's now does brunches of kimchi biscuits and maple sausage country gravy.

Canary District 

Fresh juices can now be had alongside Longslice beer at Aviary Brewpub, where they're serving eggs benny and tater tots for brunch.

Church-Wellesley Village

Nerds have a place for brunch at Storm Crow Manor, with dishes like the Benny-dict Cumberbatch and Han's Hangover Helper Poutine.

Danforth East 

City Betty brings their bi-coastal ethos to brunch with dishes like vegan bowls, latkes, burgers and bennies.

Don Mills 

There's now a location of Good Son in the Shops at Don Mills doing their globally-influenced brunches of oysters, steak tartare, pizza, huevos rancheros, fried chicken and Filipino breakfast.

Dundas West 

Recently opened Friday Roots and Vibes serves soul food brunches with a full menu of biscuits, plus options like a pulled pork benny, hot chicken sandwiches, and chicken and waffles.

East Chinatown 

One of Toronto's most beloved brunch places Lady Marmalade recently moved into airy new digs, but they're still serving favourites like breakfast poutine and cochinita pibil eggs benny.

Financial District 

Louix Louis now serves a "Royal Brunch in the Sky" with bottomless mimosas at their splashy confines within the St. Regis.

Junction 

New beer bar The Alpine serves brunches of vegan tofu scrambles and peameal eggs benny.

Kensington 

Egg Bae is all about egg sandwiches in their ultimate form, making it an excellent casual brunch choice.

King West 

The steakhouse that replaced Fring's, Marbl, now does baller brunches including French toast.

Leslieville 

If an old school breakfast is what you seek, look no further than Billy's Diner where you can get pancakes, eggs benny and lumberjack platters.

Liberty Village 

Barcelona Tavern serves chocolate blueberry pancakes and avocado toast with poached eggs for brunch.

Little Italy 

Find Filipino brunch at BBs Diner where they do fried chicken, spaghetti and silog meals.

Mount Pleasant 

New music venue Mount Pleasant Rose also serves a typical brunch lineup on the weekends.

Roncesvalles Village 

East coast restaurant Stamp's Lane serves a brunch menu of bagels with salmon, French toast and fish sandwiches.

Scarborough 

Desi brunch can now be found at Chawk Bazar where eggs are paired with Bengali elements.

St. Clair West 

FK has started serving elevated deli sandwiches and avocado goat cheese bennies for brunch.

Yonge and Bloor 

Constantine on the ground floor of Anndore House serves breakfast and brunch, including avocado toast, bagels and lox, ricotta pancakes, shakshuka and duck confit hash.

Yonge and Eglinton 

Bar Buca has always been known for brunch, and this location is no exception, with Italian breakfast items including Pugliese-style pizza.

Yonge and St. Clair 

You can now get French toast and bagel towers for brunch at Arthur's.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Lady Marmalade

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 25 new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 food events in Toronto this April

Beer and wine are officially coming to Ontario convenience stores

Vegan protesters pretend to sell dog meat outside Toronto butcher shop

Toronto Restaurant Openings: DeePizz, The Burren, Est, Sushi Masaki Saito, Surreal Sweets

The top 40 restaurants near the Rogers Centre

New Toronto restaurants cause confusion over ties to Vegandale

Union Station's big summer market returns this spring