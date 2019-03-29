The top 25 new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New brunch restaurants in Toronto have popped up in neighbourhoods across the city. We now have options for breakfast from unexpected regions of the world, as well as brunches from some great restaurants that have opened recently.

Here are my picks for new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Fuwa Fuwa is now this neighbourhood's resource for fluffy, jiggly Japanese souffle pancakes.

Brunch classics like eggs benny, pancakes and French toast are textbook at new spot Sophie’s Kitchen.

Steakhouse Neruda does a buffet-style brunch complete with French toast and pancakes on weekends.

Thoughtful little restaurant Alma serves breakfast sandwiches with Oaxaca cheese for brunch these days.

Korean restobar Uncle Mikey's now does brunches of kimchi biscuits and maple sausage country gravy.

Fresh juices can now be had alongside Longslice beer at Aviary Brewpub, where they're serving eggs benny and tater tots for brunch.

Nerds have a place for brunch at Storm Crow Manor, with dishes like the Benny-dict Cumberbatch and Han's Hangover Helper Poutine.

City Betty brings their bi-coastal ethos to brunch with dishes like vegan bowls, latkes, burgers and bennies.

There's now a location of Good Son in the Shops at Don Mills doing their globally-influenced brunches of oysters, steak tartare, pizza, huevos rancheros, fried chicken and Filipino breakfast.

Recently opened Friday Roots and Vibes serves soul food brunches with a full menu of biscuits, plus options like a pulled pork benny, hot chicken sandwiches, and chicken and waffles.

One of Toronto's most beloved brunch places Lady Marmalade recently moved into airy new digs, but they're still serving favourites like breakfast poutine and cochinita pibil eggs benny.

Louix Louis now serves a "Royal Brunch in the Sky" with bottomless mimosas at their splashy confines within the St. Regis.

New beer bar The Alpine serves brunches of vegan tofu scrambles and peameal eggs benny.

Egg Bae is all about egg sandwiches in their ultimate form, making it an excellent casual brunch choice.

The steakhouse that replaced Fring's, Marbl, now does baller brunches including French toast.

If an old school breakfast is what you seek, look no further than Billy's Diner where you can get pancakes, eggs benny and lumberjack platters.

Barcelona Tavern serves chocolate blueberry pancakes and avocado toast with poached eggs for brunch.

Find Filipino brunch at BBs Diner where they do fried chicken, spaghetti and silog meals.

New music venue Mount Pleasant Rose also serves a typical brunch lineup on the weekends.

East coast restaurant Stamp's Lane serves a brunch menu of bagels with salmon, French toast and fish sandwiches.

Desi brunch can now be found at Chawk Bazar where eggs are paired with Bengali elements.

FK has started serving elevated deli sandwiches and avocado goat cheese bennies for brunch.

Constantine on the ground floor of Anndore House serves breakfast and brunch, including avocado toast, bagels and lox, ricotta pancakes, shakshuka and duck confit hash.

Bar Buca has always been known for brunch, and this location is no exception, with Italian breakfast items including Pugliese-style pizza.

You can now get French toast and bagel towers for brunch at Arthur's.