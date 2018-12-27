Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurants neighbourhood toronto

The top 35 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New restaurants pop up in almost every neighbourhood in Toronto each year, at a rate that can make it difficult to keep track of them all. Check out this handy-dandy guide to what’s recently opened in every corner of the city to make sure you’re not missing out on the newest hotspots in the areas you frequent most.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants by neighbourhood in Toronto.

Baldwin Village 

Hand roll bar Omai killed it this year with their softly romantic interior and personal service, the menu filled out by Asian dishes and sake.

Bayview and Leaside 

Brunch spot Sophie’s Kitchen is now knocking the classics out of the park in this part of town.

Bloorcourt 

Night owls now have a place for great Vietnamese in Vit Beo, a spot serving pho, shrimp, and even late night instant noodle specials.

Bloordale 

Moody spot Seoul Shakers finally opened up where Holy Oak used to be, with a kitchen headed by the same person behind Pinky’s Ca Phe and Hanmoto pumping out the snacks.

Brockton Village 

This neighbourhood bid goodbye to steakhouse Branca, but in its place obtained Viaggio: a precious Italian joint from the people behind The Commodore.

Cabbagetown 

Beer Batter is this neighbourhood's latest destination for some great fish and chips.

Canary District 

Longslice now has a home in this neighbourhood in the form of The Aviary, a beer hall pouring their craft draft and serving Cracker Jacks and burgers.

Chinatown 

There's a new destination for cheap soup dumplings in this neighbourhood called Juicy Dumpling.

Danforth 

This area wants more Greek like Christopher Walken wants more cowbell, and they got it with Soula's.

Danforth East 

Toronto has been introduced to bi-coastal cuisine by City Betty, seasonal plates dreamed up by a chef formerly cooking at Farmhouse Tavern.

Distillery District 

Molecular tapas at Madrina are now wowing visitors to this historical neighbourhood.

Don Mills 

Butter chicken bao can now be found at Mantra, along with Indian-style high tea.

Dundas West 

Paris Paris is now the place to be all day long in this area, with a huge menu of wine and food that goes great with it.

Entertainment District 

The upper floor of Toronto's Momofuku outpost has transformed into Kojin, a Colombian-inspired ode to the hearth doing steaks and burgers.

Etobicoke 

Harry's is one of those special places that doesn't open every day. A plush time warp with an open grill that recalls the steakhouses of yesteryear.

Financial District 

Rosalinda now serves up vegan Mexican fare and mocktails in this fast-paced neighbourhood.

Junction

Nashville hot chicken hit this neighbourhood in 2018 at Chica's Chicken

Kensington 

Ozzy's Burgers threw its hat in the hamburger ring this year, topping halal creations with onion rings, pineapple, jalapeno, you name it.

King West 

Sara began its crusade to end distracted dining this year, serving sharing plates in a minimalist two-storey space.

Leslieville 

Wynona now serves seafood and wine with little fuss in this high-ceilinged space.

Little Italy 

Bestellen transformed into Giulietta this year, swapping out the meats in their transparent fridge for produce and aperitivo.

North York 

Microscopic restaurant Sang-Ji Bao has quickly become the most coveted place for fried soup dumplings.

Ossington 

An eye-catching interior and hand rolls served at a central bar set new restaurant Narami apart from other sushi joints.

Parkdale 

Momos, thali and bento boxes at Yak Cafe are a bright new addition to the vast array of Tibetan cuisine available in this area.

Queen West 

Italian is elevated and served alongside picturesque cocktails at the new Bar Altura.

Riverside 

M'eat Resto Butcher innovatively combines a human, local butcher shop and a meat-focused restaurant.

Roncesvalles 

Cambodian food can now be feasted upon in Toronto at the newly opened Tuk Tuk Canteen.

Scarborough 

Banh Mi Metro, which is adjoins Pho Metro, provides a more takeaway-focused counterpoint to the Vietnamese restaurant, selling sandwiches and kimchi fries.

St. Clair West

From the set of artisanal house breads to start, to the stunning desserts to finish, the creative, ever-changing menu at FK adds new sparkle to this strip.

Thornhill 

Tasting menus of mind-bending illusions at Frilu change over completely with the seasons. 

Upper Beaches 

Beach Hill Smokehouse now provides this area with a destination for traditional BBQ meat platters.

West Queen West 

Le Swan has transformed a legendary local diner into a classy French joint.

Yonge & Bloor 

This neighbourhood welcomed boutique hotel Anndore House to the area this year, and ground floor restaurant Constantine along with it, serving food breakfast til late.

Yonge & Lawrence 

Over-the-top Turkish food is now served at A La Turk, including impressively puffy house breads.

Yorkville 

Alobar is a new extension of the Alo family, continuing the tradition of refining bistro fare seen at previous restaurants Alo and Aloette.

