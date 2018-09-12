10 high profile restaurants that closed in Toronto this summer

This summer’s been a scorcher—Toronto's restaurant scene included. While there were many exciting openings, with the good came some sad: a lot of notable places, some longtime mainstays and others much newer to the scene, bit the dust—some in a graceful manner, others, not so much.

Here are the most high-profile restaurants that closed this summer in Toronto.

Like the queen it was named after, this British pub at Richmond and Peter didn't last long. Open for less than a year, this Tudor-style sports bar from The Social Group (Parts & Labour, Dog & Bear) closed permanently on June 26.

Restaurateur Jen Agg's first real venture into the dining biz began at this Dundas West space. After a decade of charcuterie and a ton of notable alum having worked in its kitchen, it closed on August 20. Agg has already moved on to her next project: Le Swan.

After four years in business, many were sad to see this hip, Argentinian-inspired grill house leave Dundas West. Its owners decided to move onto new projects, so it cooked its last meats over an open fire on September 1.

This stylish Italian restaurant and bar that was housed in what was once an old Slavic church on West Queen West quietly shut down a few months ago, failing to pay owed wages to staff.

Serving up smoked meat sandwiches for over three decades in a heritage building on Adelaide Street West in the Entertainment District, the Toronto location of this classic deli closed for good in August. It will be replaced by a restaurant and lounge called Melrose on Adelaide.

Following a spate of controversy, the Drake-affiliated restaurant on King Street West by celebrity chef Susur Lee and sons closed for good in June.

After around two years in business, this Chinatown joint that featured chef Craig Wong's take on Hainanese chicken rice called it quits on June 24. Fans of Chef Wong's cooking can still check out his Jamaican-Chinese mash-ups at Patois.

With almost a decade of business under its belt, it was surprising to hear that this popular brunch spot housed in a historic building on Church Street by the Village closed abruptly in early September (it will turn into a condo), giving its staff zero notice beforehand.

Celebrity chef Mark McEwan shut down his first independent restaurant in July after 28 years of service at Yonge and Eglinton. The lease was up and McEwan is "looking forward."

Blaming its closure on the King Street Pilot Project, this dim sum spot in the Entertainment District, which was affiliated with Pearl Harbourfront on Queens Quay, shuttered permanently in July after five years in the space, posting a farewell letter on its door.