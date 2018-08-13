Eat & Drink
corned beef house

The Corned Beef House has closed in Toronto and here's what's replacing it

Toronto is down to one less deli this month.  The Corned Beef House, a pastrami on rye haven that stood for more than 30 years in the Entertainment District, has shuttered its location on Adelaide. 

The classic deli, known for its smoked meat sandwiches and Montreal influence, will remain open in Woodbridge and Aurora. 

The downtown location's space will be taken over by a new restaurant and lounge called Melrose on Adelaide.

A spokesperson for the new business said the concept is based on the heritage building where it will be located, and will feature a food and wine menu.

Oysters, ceviche, charcuterie, and more will be focused alongside wine and a short beer list. 

Melrose on Adelaide hopes to be up and running by September.

Lead photo by

Ian Muttoo 

