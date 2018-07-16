Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pearl king toronto

King St. restaurant closes because of pilot project

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A lot has happened in Toronto as a result of the King Street Pilot, and now at least one restaurant is claiming that it's partially responsible for its closure.

King Street dim sum spot Pearl King claims that it's had to close its door in part as a result of the pilot, as per a sign left on the door of the darkened storefront.

pearl king toronto

The note outlines that a "depression in market and as well as all these changes to King Street" has forced it to "close our operations at this location."

Earlier this year the pilot caused an uproar among local businesses, commuters and the city who all held differing viewpoints on how to best tackle potential revenue loss due to decreased traffic along the street.

As of now, people seem to be loving the newly revamped King Street and data from April shows that everything is largely consistent with seasonal trends.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This is what the new beer garden under the Gardiner looks like

The top 10 new soft serve ice cream in Toronto

Huge crowds turn out for Toronto's biggest night market

King St. restaurant closes because of pilot project

The top 35 parks for a picnic in Toronto by neighbourhood

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Mo'Ramyun, Papa John's, Wild Wing

This is what's replacing the Dog's Bollocks

Indian chain Bawarchi Biryanis opening first Toronto location