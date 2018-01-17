Toronto restaurants face backlash over King Street Pilot complaints

It's been just over two months since the King Street Pilot project began and, holy macaroni, the drama just keeps on coming, this time in the form of complaints about complaining.

Several King Street restaurants like Porchetta & Co., Kit Kat, and the Office Pub, have been especially vocal about the effect they say the pilot has had on business.

You know what’s killing businesses along the #KingStreetPilot? Businesses fighting with their customers about the #KingStreetPilot pic.twitter.com/FCoHj4GCMo — Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) January 15, 2018

Recently ice sculptures were erected outside of both Kit Kat and the Office Pub that served as a powerful signal of frustration toward the project, while Porchetta's social media account got into a heated argument with Twitter users in several now-deleted tweets.

As a result, many people spoke out against the restaurants' venting, and, in no uncertain terms, shot back at the establishments for complaining.

So the owners of @KitKat_Toronto put up a middle finger ice sculpture pointing out to the street and streetcar commuters. As a frequent King Street commuter, same to you, pal. #KingStreetPilot — Ryan (@RyanBlacq) January 16, 2018

Sentiments surrounding the pilot have been divided between commuters and business owners, with the former loving the reduced travel time, while the latter say that the decrease in vehicle traffic is having a detrimental effect.

What happens to all the complaining restaurants on #kingstreetpilot when Gehry towers start construction, the theatre crowd disappears, and construction hoarding spills out onto king street? If they can’t handle the streetcar, they won’t survive the years of construction. #topoli — James Bradley Smith (@hibradleyjames) January 15, 2018

In response, the city has attempted to lure more pedestrians to the area with cute activities and free parking during off-peak times, but that clearly hasn't done much to soften the disdain felt by local merchants.

I am NOT here for these King Street businesses complaining that the #KingStreetPilot is responsible for any decline in business. It has been colder than the North Pole out there and no one is driving to dinner in Toronto anyways! #SMH #Toronto — Vanessa Stott (@StottVanessa) January 16, 2018

To be fair, operation and property costs for a downtown Toronto restaurant are astronomical, and any loss is a big loss. As the pilot continues, data is being collected to determine whether or not it will be made permanent.

If you can’t make a restaurant or bar viable in one of the densest, fastest growing neighbourhoods in the country, no amount of parking is going to save you. #KingStreetPilot — Michael Poos (@michaelpoos) January 15, 2018

Stay tuned for the next episode of King Street Pilot.