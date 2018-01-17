Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
king street pilot toronto

Toronto restaurants face backlash over King Street Pilot complaints

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been just over two months since the King Street Pilot project began and, holy macaroni, the drama just keeps on coming, this time in the form of complaints about complaining.

Several King Street restaurants like Porchetta & Co.Kit Kat, and the Office Pub, have been especially vocal about the effect they say the pilot has had on business.

Recently ice sculptures were erected outside of both Kit Kat and the Office Pub that served as a powerful signal of frustration toward the project, while Porchetta's social media account got into a heated argument with Twitter users in several now-deleted tweets.

As a result, many people spoke out against the restaurants' venting, and, in no uncertain terms, shot back at the establishments for complaining.

Sentiments surrounding the pilot have been divided between commuters and business owners, with the former loving the reduced travel time, while the latter say that the decrease in vehicle traffic is having a detrimental effect.

In response, the city has attempted to lure more pedestrians to the area with cute activities and free parking during off-peak times, but that clearly hasn't done much to soften the disdain felt by local merchants. 

To be fair, operation and property costs for a downtown Toronto restaurant are astronomical, and any loss is a big loss. As the pilot continues, data is being collected to determine whether or not it will be made permanent.

Stay tuned for the next episode of King Street Pilot.

Lead photo by

@dean_to

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurants face backlash over King Street Pilot complaints

10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

King Street restaurant erects ice sculpture of a middle finger

Toronto's newest bar will check your phone at the door

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Tim Hortons, Gold Stone Noodle, Starbucks

The top 15 Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto

Food delivery apps in Toronto and how to order online

Toronto food events: Japanese Winter Fest, Tea Festival, Winter Craft Beer Fest