Nobody is complaining about King Street anymore

King Street has got lots going for it. It's is the largest surface level transit route in North America, and it's home to a bunch of great bars, restaurants, theatres, tech companies, and now, art installations too.

We'll check in with some local businesses to see how the King Street pilot project is working out for them now that summer is here, plus the latest local news and fake news quiz on our Only in Toronto podcast.

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

