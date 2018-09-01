New restaurants in Toronto helped us sweat it out through the heat and cozy up during the rainstorms with offerings both warm and cold. New places to cool down with frosty beer, hand rolls and ceviche are balanced out by novel hotspots for ramen, Thai and steak.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This new home to Longslice Brewery in the Canary District is also the place to find ballpark favourites you might be familiar with from Dock Ellis, like burgers. There's also wings, tater tots, a wraparound patio and pool.

Grant van Gameren has once again had a hand in producing a magnificent Latin American restaurant, this one a Mexican spot in Little Italy with a focus on the wood-burning grill, oven and traditional comal.

This is the newest place for authentic Japanese miso ramen near Queen and Bathurst, a popular brand overseas.

This spot on Ossington is an ode to the hand roll. The beautiful interior and wide sake selection set it apart from past Japanese spots in the city.

Hand-pulled noodles are the specialty at this Chinese restaurant near Victoria Park and the 401. They do thick and thin noodles as well as specials like house roasted lamb ribs.

This highly anticipated Yorkville restaurant does cocktails, wines, charcoal-grilled items and delicate takes on foie gras.

This new Roncesvalles Village east coast restaurant does Newfoundland sweet buns, crudo, tongue carpaccio and Monday buck-a-shuck.

A new Thai restaurant in Little Italy, this place does mango sticky rice, fish cakes, crispy sweet potatoes and great new takes on pad Thai.

Roncesvalles Village now has this pub on Dundas West in place of a Wild Wing. It replaces it with a patio, house aged steaks, duck fat fries and brunch.

The future is now, and it's everything you've ever wanted: you can now get served sushi by a robot in North York.