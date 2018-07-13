Big changes coming to iconic Toronto diner

One of Toronto's most iconic hometown diners will soon be coming back to life in spectacular fashion, thanks to an equally iconic local restaurateur.

Remember Swan? On West Queen West? Near Trinity Bellwoods?

It was one of the first high-profile brunch spots to open in the now-unrecognizable west side neighbourhood back in 1997, and remained a legend until it closed in the spring of 2015.

Now, after housing a series of concept restaurants by Anthony Rose and others, the space where the original Swan stood proud for 17 years has been leased by Jen Agg.

A post shared by Battle Ready 🗡 (@theblackhoof) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT

"Literal dream space," wrote the author and businesswoman on Instagram Thursday morning. "Or at least I've been dreaming of it since I used to eat here with my parents in the early 2000s, when you basically had 2 choices for a cool dinner spot: Swan or Terroni—and maybe Taro if I'm being generous."

Agg, who only recently announced the closure of Black Hoof after 10 years on Dundas West, says that the new Swan will open in September as "Le Swan."

"The 'Le' is for French Diner," she noted, "but you can just call it Swan."

A post shared by Battle Ready 🗡 (@theblackhoof) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:27pm PDT

Joining in the new venture will be Grey Gardens general manager Jake Skakun and bar manager David Greig, as well as Black Hoof chef James Santon.

The menu at Swan will be comprised of both diner classics and French cuisine, she said, and will include oysters from the nearby Oyster Boy.

"It just fell into our laps, could not resist," wrote Agg of the Swan takeover. "Don't worry, we're keeping the booths but losing the ALL BLACK (wtf??) washrooms... FULL CIRCLE BABY! CANT WAIT!"