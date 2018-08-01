Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for July

New restaurants in Toronto include Asian snacks of all stripes, from sushi to fried rice, noodles, dumplings, katsu sandos, edamame and tempura. More than a few of these new places have also opened with patios just in time to soak up the last months of summer.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Aniq

Asian small plates have yet another new home at this Roncesvalles spot that once played host to a jazz bar.

Koi Koi

Kensington now has this place for sake and snacks like wings, fried rice, katsu sandos and yakitori.

M'eat Resto Butcher

Finally, a butcher shop and beef-based restaurant in one in Riverside. Locally raised cattle provide the protein for a rotating menu of daily-changing carnivorous specials like ribs and burgers accompanied by craft beer made in Hamilton.

Alma

Bloordale now has this spot with a renowned pasta chef at the helm where Karelia Kitchen used to be.

The Yard

The folks behind Hogtown Smoke have opened this new spot with a bright patio, just in time to soak up the rays of the last months of summer.

Paradise Grapevine

Old school Greek restaurant in Bloorcourt, Menalon, has recently been transformed into a beer and natural wine bar with small plates, including custom Burdock bread, Monforte Dairy cheese and Pasquale Brothers antipasto.

Jugemu

The Toronto sushi scene welcomes this new addition to the Cabbagetown neighbourhood, with fresh fish shipped in regularly.

Bar Stray

Buck-a-shuck oysters, olives, wine and cocktails are all on the menu at this new Little Italy bar with a distinct motorcycle theme.

Parcheggio

The Oliver & Bonacini team does it again by bringing their Italian flair to North York with ten-layer lasagna and cannoli.

Nome Izakaya

Gorge on Japanese snacks from oysters and sashimi, to donburi, sliders and mac n' cheese at a brand new location of one of the most popular izakaya spots in North York.

Jesse Milns at Aniq

