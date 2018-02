Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Wynona, a pasta and wine spot, will be opening this spring at 819 Gerrard St. E. (just east of Logan) by East Chinatown.

Bauhaus, a German-influenced, contemporary European fine-dining restaurant that already has a well-regarded location in Vancouver, will be opening its first Toronto location in the spring of 2019 at The Harlowe at 616 Richmond St. W. (just east of Bathurst).

Garleek Kitchen, an Asian fusion joint, should be opening soon at 1500 Queen St. W. (at Macdonell Ave.) in Parkdale.

Calgary's Barcelona Tavern should be open by the end of the month at 109 Atlantic Ave. in Liberty Village.

Mantra by Host should be opening soon at the CF Shops at Don Mills.

