Hong Kong chain Smile Dessert opening first Toronto location

A wildly popular international dessert chain, famous for its molecular creations, will be opening up shop in Toronto next month – just in time for Valentine's Day. How sweet!

China's Smile Dessert restaurant brand currently boasts more than 1500 locations in 300 countries around the world.

A post shared by 酒窝甜品 × Smile Dessert (@smiledessert.toronto) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Its new, local store at the Finch Midland Plaza in Scarborough is set to open on Feb.2nd, 2018 - and you best believe it'll be packed from the get go.

A member of the International Molecular Studio of Molecular Cuisine (which exists, apparently), Smile has a menu that's as huge as it is beautiful.

The company's corporate website breaks things down into categories like 'Classic Hong Kong Style,' 'Magical Molecule,' 'Fine Pastry' and 'Ancient Health Regimen.'

A post shared by 酒窝甜品 × Smile Dessert (@smiledessert.toronto) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:59am PST

The first category includes more traditional flavours in dishes like durian snow mountain ice cream, mango sago and coconut black glutinous rice.

The molecular section has creations you won't find anywhere else in Toronto, if not the entire planet. I'm talking edible, smoky Cohiba cigars, hemp black fire briquettes, something called "screws from the Titanic" and steaming fairy popcorn.

Looking for an Instagram-worthy birthday cake? They've got those too.

A post shared by 酒窝甜品 × Smile Dessert (@smiledessert.toronto) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Hungry? Me too.

You can find the new Smile Desserts at 3262 Midland ave. when it opens to the public early next month.