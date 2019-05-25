10 loaded fries in Toronto you need to try with friends

Epic french fry offerings in Toronto go far beyond your standard poutine. Many of Toronto's cheap eats joints, fusion spots and fine dining establishments have taken it upon themselves to load up their fries with everything from kimchi to fried eggs.

Here are somes places to get loaded fries in Toronto.

The Mexican snack bar on Ossington is doing their own special take on Taco Bell's Fries Supreme. Their upscale version comes with tangy crema, melty queso, pico and large slices of jalapeno. Yum!

Belgian-style frites are all the rage in Toronto thanks to this small Kensington Market fry shop. While their fries are delicious with only salt as a dressing, I'd go for a more unique offering. Fries get topped with everything from peanut butter and onions to kimchi and mayo.

The best way to accompany your sausage at this King West and Union Station beer hall is with some Dirty Fries. Their delicious duck fat fries get loaded with peppers, jalapenos, sauteed onions and WVRST special sauce.

While the chain may have built its reputation on banh mi and baos, you can never go wrong with an order of their kimchi fries. They're cooked to order and covered in smokey pulled pork, spicy kimchi, mayo and green onions.

The restaurant at Yonge & Wellesey and in North York is the ultimate destination for late night Korean eats. Don't pass up the chance to dig into thier bulgogi fries. Fries are topped with Korean marinated grilled beef, a runny egg and mayo.

The restaurant with multiple locations throughout Toronto is home to some of the best burgers in the city. They also are taking their fries to the next level. You can't go wrong with an order of Big Chuck Fries which resemble a McDonald's Big Mac.

While the sandwich shop in the Entertainment District may be known for their Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, don't pass up the chance to dig into their crab fries. Fries are topped with fresh crab meat, zesty 'illspice" and a generous drizzle of the potent garlic aioli.

The Scarborough restaurant specializes in overstuffed chicken doner served on Turkish flatbread. They're also using the meat to top their fries. Doner chicken fries feature tahini, ranch, hot sauce and chicken.

Souk Fries are a must-order when you visit this popular Leslieville restaurant. Hand-cut fries are topped with grilled eggplant, sumac seasoned salads, spicy tahini, a fried egg and crispy halloumi. You can even add lamb to it for an additional fee.

Toronto's only source for 100% halal certified deep-dish pizza is also doing epic loaded fries. DeePizz fries come with mushroom, bell pepper, strips of beef deli meat and mozzarella, plus ketchup and secret aioli drizzled on top.