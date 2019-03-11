Best of Toronto
Posted 6 hours ago
Philly Cheesesteak Toronto

The Best Philly Cheesesteak in Toronto

Posted 6 hours ago
The best Philly cheesesteak in Toronto starts with a soft yet crusty roll that supports a mountain of steak or chicken usually accompanied by sauteed onions and peppers plus your choice of at least one type if not more of ooey, gooey cheese. Go with Whiz for the classic experience, but there are lots of versions of cheesesteaks in town to try.

Here are the best Philly cheesesteaks in Toronto. 

Philthy Philly's
1

Philthy Philly's

This chain brand with multiple locations has Philly in the name, so you know their cheesesteaks are loaded up and legit. Get them with steak or chicken, and add Cheese Whiz to not only cheesesteaks but any sandwich on the menu free of charge.

Kitson and Co.
2

Kitson and Co.

This shop in Parkdale does cheesesteaks with the classic provolone, sautéed onions and Cheese Whiz, but kicks it up a notch with jalapeños.

Illstyl3 Sammies
3

Illstyl3 Sammies

This place at Richmond and John has over half a dozen variations on the cheesesteak, including the Slaughterhouse (beef, chicken, kielbasa, provolone and American cheese) and the Kardinal Offishall (a chicken cheesesteak with house hot sauce, extra cheese and BBQ sauce).

When The Pig Came Home
4

When The Pig Came Home

This Junction deli does two versions of melty, soft cheesesteaks: the classic Whiz Kid with Cheese Whiz and onions, and the plain Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and provolone, both made with aged steak and a sweet hit of maple.

Steak and Cheese Factory
5

Steak and Cheese Factory

You can get 30-centimetre-long sandwiches at this Yonge and Gerrard outpost of a decades-old chain, and they make their cheesesteaks with chicken or steak and their three-cheese blend, onions, hot sauce and mayo.

Shamrock Burgers
6

Shamrock Burgers

A location of this chain on Kingston Road in Scarborough does Philly cheesesteaks alongside their decked-out burgers and waffle poutine.

Grill Gate
7

Grill Gate

Located on Sheppard in North York, this place not only does Philly cheesesteaks as sandwiches but also as wraps with eight ounces of ribeye, their “magic mushrooms,” special sauce, and mozzarella.

City Fried Chicken
8

City Fried Chicken

With locations on the Danforth and Lawrence East, this chicken place serves an amazing Philly cheesesteak on crusty bread. They’re also known for their steak on fries.

Nugget Halal Pizza
9

Nugget Halal Pizza

This spot on Sheppard East in Scarborough does all the favourites: chicken nuggets, pizza, quesadillas, burgers...but they make a great Philly cheesesteak and chicken cheese, and also serve steak on fries.

