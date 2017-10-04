The Best Poutine in Toronto
The best poutine in Toronto takes three basic ingredients – fries, cheese curds and gravy – and transforms them into a magical mess of savoury deliciousness. Whether it’s presented in its traditional form or embellished with other additional toppings, this quintessential Quebecois-Canadian dish is the ultimate comfort food.
Here is the best poutine in Toronto.
Squeaky, house-made cheese curds are an impressive part of the dozen or so types of poutine offered inside this small shipping container that's part of Market 707 on Dundas St. W. Along with vegetarian gravy imported from Quebec and red-potato fries, you can choose to get a “cheesy” version of the “traditional” with double the curds, or even go “half & half,” with half fries and half curds.
Both locations – one on West Queen West and the other on King West – of this house of poutine offer ample choices for this popular post-bar indulgence. Beef, veggie or gluten-free gravy is available to top over hand-cut, skin-on fries and fresh cheese curds, plus vegans can get in on the fun with Daiya cheese and vegan gravy. Bacon, pulled pork or smoked meat are tempting additions for the meat-inclined.
This high-low burger joint at Yonge & St. Clair lives up to its reputation for mixing the simple with the obscenely indulgent by offering up a straightforward, classic poutine with crispy, hand-cut fries, real Quebec cheese curds and gravy alongside a baller’s version topped with fresh white truffles and foie gras. The latter may just be the city’s most expensive poutine.
A wonderful fish & chip spot with two locations, the original in Kensington Market and the other on St. Clair West. Poutines come in the traditional Quebec style, or topped with meat or vegetarian chili. Eaters of all kinds are also accommodated with a choice of white cheddar cheese curds or Daiya cheese, which is dairy-, lactose-, gluten- and casein-free, along with the option of mushroom gravy for vegans.
Join the conversation Load comments