Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 5 hours ago
best poutine toronto

The Best Poutine in Toronto

The best poutine in Toronto takes three basic ingredients – fries, cheese curds and gravy – and transforms them into a magical mess of savoury deliciousness. Whether it’s presented in its traditional form or embellished with other additional toppings, this quintessential Quebecois-Canadian dish is the ultimate comfort food.

Here is the best poutine in Toronto.

Nom Nom Nom Poutine
1

Nom Nom Nom Poutine

Squeaky, house-made cheese curds are an impressive part of the dozen or so types of poutine offered inside this small shipping container that's part of Market 707 on Dundas St. W. Along with vegetarian gravy imported from Quebec and red-potato fries, you can choose to get a “cheesy” version of the “traditional” with double the curds, or even go “half & half,” with half fries and half curds.

Poutini's (King West)
2

Poutini's (King West)

Both locations – one on West Queen West and the other on King West – of this house of poutine offer ample choices for this popular post-bar indulgence. Beef, veggie or gluten-free gravy is available to top over hand-cut, skin-on fries and fresh cheese curds, plus vegans can get in on the fun with Daiya cheese and vegan gravy. Bacon, pulled pork or smoked meat are tempting additions for the meat-inclined.

Smoke's Poutinerie (Liberty Village)
3

Smoke's Poutinerie (Liberty Village)

Variations and topping options are almost endless at this franchise’s many locations in the city. From butter or jerk chicken to Philly cheesesteak and even a handful of veggie poutines, you’ll definitely be tempted to stray from the traditional here.

Holy Chuck Burgers
4

Holy Chuck Burgers

This high-low burger joint at Yonge & St. Clair lives up to its reputation for mixing the simple with the obscenely indulgent by offering up a straightforward, classic poutine with crispy, hand-cut fries, real Quebec cheese curds and gravy alongside a baller’s version topped with fresh white truffles and foie gras. The latter may just be the city’s most expensive poutine.

Leslieville Pumps
5

Leslieville Pumps

Famous for its BBQ sandwiches, this gas station stop at Queen & Carlaw also makes some mean poutine with hand-cut fries and orange-and-white Ontario curds topped with gravy and jus from the smoker. Get them loaded with pulled pork, beef brisket or baked beans.

Fresco's Fish and Chips (St. Clair)
6

Fresco's Fish and Chips (St. Clair)

A wonderful fish & chip spot with two locations, the original in Kensington Market and the other on St. Clair West. Poutines come in the traditional Quebec style, or topped with meat or vegetarian chili. Eaters of all kinds are also accommodated with a choice of white cheddar cheese curds or Daiya cheese, which is dairy-, lactose-, gluten- and casein-free, along with the option of mushroom gravy for vegans.

Sea Witch Fish and Chips
7

Sea Witch Fish and Chips

In some ways, it makes sense that a fish & chip shop would make excellent poutine. This St. Clair West joint offers both regular poutine and a fish variation, which marries both traditional poutine with battered and deep-fried nuggets of haddock.

Knuckle Sandwich
8

Knuckle Sandwich

Specializing in flavourful gourmet sandwiches on Coxwell Ave. in East York, this casual place run by two childhood friends who live in the ‘hood offers up a classic poutine with fries and real cheese curds smothered in dark lager gravy that’s simple and straight-up tasty.

BQM Ossington
9

BQM Ossington

An acronym for Beer & Quality Meats, this burger shoppe with locations on Ossington, King West and in Riverside makes a trio of poutines: the classic, with Quebec curds and house-made beef gravy, and meatier versions with caramelized onions and your choice of beef or bacon.

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

