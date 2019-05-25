Eat & Drink
hotel burger

The top 10 hotel burgers in Toronto

Hotel burgers in Toronto may bring up bad memories of terrible room service, but it's time to wipe that slate clean. Toronto hotels have stepped up their game in recent years with decadent and gluttonous burger offerings.

Here are my picks for the top hotel burgers in Toronto.

The Drake Hotel

The burger at this restaurant inside the West Queen West hotel features dry aged beef loaded with bacon, cheddar, Russian dressing and pickles on a milk bun. The whole thing is then paired with a side of fries.

Thompson Diner

The popular late night diner inside the Thompson Hotel near King and Bathurst boasts a variety of different burgers, including their Patty Melt. This one comes complete with a single beef patty, caramelized onions, Russian dressing, and Emmental cheese on caraway rye.

Library Bar

The Ontario Angus Burger at one of Toronto's best hotel bars is a must-try. The burger inside the Fairmont Royal York is stacked with aged white cheddar, bacon and honey mustard on a brioche bun.

dbar

If you find yourself in Yorkville hankering for a tasty burger, a visit to the Four Seasons is in order. Order up The Yankee and be delighted when a burger topped with all the classic fixin's arrives. 

Kojin

The Easton Blend Burger at the Shangri-La Hotel restaurant is absolutely amazing. It tops a moist patty made from a house blend of skirt, short rib and chuck with crunchy fried gruyere cheese, caramelized onions and garlic mayo, all on a house pretzel bun.

Kost

This restaurant sits atop the Bisha Hotel, 44 stories above Toronto. If the breakthtaking views aren't enough to get you excited, one bite into their Kost Classic Burger featuring black pepper bacon, smoked cheddar and lemon mayo sure will.

The Fortunate Fox

This English-style pub attached to the Kimpton Saint George hotel has a whole slew of burgers on the menu, including a classic Banquet Burger. If you're looking for a healthier option, opt for the Turkey Burger. 

Constantine

The Yorkville restaurant at the ground floor of Anndore House boasts a Beverly Creek Farms Lamb Burger on its menu. It's served with harissa aioli and a heaping pile of fries. 

Louix Louis

This swanky restaurant can be found on the 31st floor of the St. Regis Hotel in the Financial District. Among the delectable items available you'll see the Louix Burger, which is topped with triple cream brie, foie gras and tomato compote. Burgers don't get much more decadent than this.

Broadview Hotel Cafe + Bar

The Broadview Burger is the thing to get at this Riverside restaurant located in The Broadview Hotel. It's a classic burger featuring iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheddar on a brioche bun. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Drake Hotel

