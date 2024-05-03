Toronto restaurant known for its pub-style burgers is permanently closing

A Toronto restaurant and gastropub is preparing to close its doors this month after eight years in business due to the landlord "pursuing alternative options" for the space it occupies.

The Oakwood Hardware, located at 337 Oakwood Ave., opened in 2016 under head chef and owner Anne Sorrenti, who has become an active leader in the community throughout the 28 years she's lived there.

The restaurant came to be known for hosting family gatherings, celebrations, and milestones, as well as serving up internationally-influenced dishes, including their signature O.H. Burger with hand-cut fries, BBQ plates, and crispy tofu melt.

In a post to the restaurant's social media pages on Friday, Sorrenti announced that the business was being forced to close due to the landlord not renegotiating the lease.

In a statement to blogTO, Sorrenti explained that the intention behind opening the restaurant was to create a space for all those in the community to gather, share a meal, and feel at home.

"With the support of my staff, family, friends, and people near and far, we did it! We created a special one-of-a-kind place where all are welcome with great food, service, and a sense of community," she wrote.

"Toronto, please hear me when I say, we must protect and preserve small businesses — they are the lifeblood of our city. They care about the community and they are in danger of disappearing. It has been a blessing to service you. Thank you from myself and my family. We hope the neighbourhood supports the great businesses that are still there."

Dozens of regular customers poured into the comments section under the announcement to send their well wishes to Sorrenti and the restaurant's staff for their welcoming service throughout the years.

"Devastating. Just passed by today and was greeted by name/smiles by three of your amazing staff. You and the OH are a pillar of the community, and I knew you aren't going by choice, but I hope the future holds more of your amazing food being served in the area. See you soon," one person wrote.

"On no! We love walking up to you. Love the warmth of the environment and of course the food is always fabulous. One of our favourites. I really do hope you are able to find another location. How can they do this to restaurants? I don't understand — it’s so hard to move a restaurant. Good luck," another comment reads.

Sorrenti added that the business will be launching a series of branded shirts and hats, which will be available at the restaurant and online.

The Oakwood Hardware will officially shutter its doors on May 30, 2024.