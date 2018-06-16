Eat & Drink
Toronto Patio View

The top 10 patios with the best views in Toronto

Some Toronto patios provide sweeping views of our beloved TDot. Here, you can appreciate the stunning vistas of the skyline, the Financial District towers and our beautiful lake – perfect for that quintessential IG pic – all with a drink in hand.

Here are my picks for the patios with the best views in Toronto.

Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co.

Sort of like the view of Earth from the moon, Toronto Island Brewing Co.’s patio offers a perspective of home from all across the lake. Take a ferry to Centre Island to get a stunning vista of the entire skyline while chowing on a mac n’ cheese burger.

lavelle toronto

Lavelle's patio comes geared with a pool and the perfect view of the CN Tower. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lavelle

Synonymous with Toronto rooftop views, this King West restaurant has a direct eyeline access to the CN tower, which you can appreciate poolside in blue cabanas on their stylishly sprawling rooftop patio.

top patio views toronto

Kost sits on the rooftop of the Bisha Hotel and has a super close view of the CN Tower. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Kost

Sitting at the very top of Bisha Hotel, this restaurant on Blue Jays Way has some plushy outdoor seating where you can marvel the infinity pool and the looming point of the CN Tower. 

Thompson Toronto

The rooftop at the Thompson Hotel has an upscale patio overlooking King West. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Thompson

The rooftop of this King West boutique hotel is technically private, but there are definitely ways to head up there to check out their swanky patio with essential views of the Financial District’s towering skyscrapers. .

top patios toronto

The One Eighty is located all the way on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

The One Eighty

Head up 51 floors to dine atop the Manulife Centre at this Yorkville restaurant. It’s not cheap to dine here – it is Yorkville, after all – but you’ll be rewarded with one of the highest POVs of the city.

Goodman Pub Toronto

The Goodman Pub offers pitchers of sangria and a view of the lake. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Goodman Pub

Located right by the lake, this pub is the go-to pit stop a pitcher of sangria on Queens Quay. In warm weather they open up the windows completely so you can take in the glistening lake even if you don’t snag a seat on the patio.

Chase Toronto

The Chase rooftop patio offers a great view of the Financial District. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Chase

You’ll get a lovely view of all your fave Financial District towers and a great sunset experience during Happy Hour from the 75-seat patio at this modern American restaurant located above its counterpart The Chase Fish & Lobster.

top patios toronto

The Broadview Hotel's roofop offers a wider perspective of the city. Photo by Hector Vasquez. 

The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel

It gets busy at this hotel patio, but the wait is worth it for an unparalleled eastern-POV of the city. Unlike more central patios, you can get a less obstructed view of the city: you’ll be able to see all the way from the all the way up to Eglinton.

Murphys Law Toronto

Murphy's Law on the beaches has one of the best patio pub views. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Murphy’s Law

This classic Beaches pub has a beautiful patio on its third floor rooftop overlooking Toronto’s lower east end that makes for the perfect hangout after a day at Woodbine.  

top patios toronto

People flock to The Porch atop Rock 'n' Horse for the Entertainment District vista. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Porch

When a restaurant patio has its own name, you know it’s good. Sitting atop the Rock ‘n’ Horse Saloon on Adelaide, this patio gets crowded with weekend warriors looking to get drunk while taking in the Entertainment District views.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co.

