The top 10 patios with the best views in Toronto

Some Toronto patios provide sweeping views of our beloved TDot. Here, you can appreciate the stunning vistas of the skyline, the Financial District towers and our beautiful lake – perfect for that quintessential IG pic – all with a drink in hand.

Here are my picks for the patios with the best views in Toronto.

Sort of like the view of Earth from the moon, Toronto Island Brewing Co.’s patio offers a perspective of home from all across the lake. Take a ferry to Centre Island to get a stunning vista of the entire skyline while chowing on a mac n’ cheese burger.

Synonymous with Toronto rooftop views, this King West restaurant has a direct eyeline access to the CN tower, which you can appreciate poolside in blue cabanas on their stylishly sprawling rooftop patio.

Sitting at the very top of Bisha Hotel, this restaurant on Blue Jays Way has some plushy outdoor seating where you can marvel the infinity pool and the looming point of the CN Tower.

The rooftop of this King West boutique hotel is technically private, but there are definitely ways to head up there to check out their swanky patio with essential views of the Financial District’s towering skyscrapers. .

Head up 51 floors to dine atop the Manulife Centre at this Yorkville restaurant. It’s not cheap to dine here – it is Yorkville, after all – but you’ll be rewarded with one of the highest POVs of the city.

Located right by the lake, this pub is the go-to pit stop a pitcher of sangria on Queens Quay. In warm weather they open up the windows completely so you can take in the glistening lake even if you don’t snag a seat on the patio.

You’ll get a lovely view of all your fave Financial District towers and a great sunset experience during Happy Hour from the 75-seat patio at this modern American restaurant located above its counterpart The Chase Fish & Lobster.

It gets busy at this hotel patio, but the wait is worth it for an unparalleled eastern-POV of the city. Unlike more central patios, you can get a less obstructed view of the city: you’ll be able to see all the way from the all the way up to Eglinton.

This classic Beaches pub has a beautiful patio on its third floor rooftop overlooking Toronto’s lower east end that makes for the perfect hangout after a day at Woodbine.

When a restaurant patio has its own name, you know it’s good. Sitting atop the Rock ‘n’ Horse Saloon on Adelaide, this patio gets crowded with weekend warriors looking to get drunk while taking in the Entertainment District views.