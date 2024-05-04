Middle Eastern grocery store opening two new Toronto locations

A Toronto grocery store that specializes in accessible pricing and halal foods is opening a new location in the city.

After Iqbal Foods shut down their long-standing original location in Thorncliffe Park last month, their many devoted regulars were left high and dry wondering where they'd be able to pick up their grocery staples.

Luckily for the many Toronto- and GTA residents who rely on Iqbal for cost-effective and halal groceries, the chain has confirmed that they'll soon be opening two new locations in the city.

Firstly, Thorncliffe residents don't need to worry about going too far to do their Iqbal grocery shopping — there's a brand-new, larger location in the works at 100 Thorncliffe Park Drive.

If you live on the east side of the city, there's a brand new location on the horizon for you, too: Iqbal Foods is set to open a new Scarborough location at 462 Birchmount Drive.

While the opening dates for both locations have yet to be confirmed, Iqbal claims that the Scarborough location will be opening "in a few weeks," according to an Instagram posted on May 1.

In the meantime, you can visit Iqbal Foods at their North York, Ajax and Mississauga locations.