The top 35 Chinese food delivery in Toronto by neighbourhood

Chinese food delivery in Toronto comes with a wide variety of options. Whether your prefer more authentic offerings or classic Canadian-Chinese cuisine, there's something to satisfy every craving, delivered right to your doorstep.

Here are my picks for the top Chinese food delivery in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Westwood Grill has been a longtime favourite for many in the area. The best part is that you can order directly on their website, making it convenient to get that delicious orange chicken to your door ASAP.

Baldwin Street restaurant Wah Sing is famous for their irresistible lobster and popular 2 for 1 lobster specials. Give them a call or order online your next seafood craving.

Affectionately known as "The Goof" by locals, Garden Gate has been around for ages and the restaurant serves up pretty much everything. So if you're hankering for sweet and sour chicken balls with a side of blueberry pancakes, give them a call.

Delights of China is available for delivery through apps like SkipTheDishes. They dish out all the classics from tasty eggs rolls to honey garlic spare ribs.

Tender Trap Restaurant serves all your favourite Chinese food musts, like tasty General Tao Chicken. If you're looking for delivery just give them a call after 5 p.m.

Hakka No.1 Restaurant has a number of locations in Toronto including this one on Keele. The restaurant is on Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes, and DoorDash for all your delivery needs.

A perennial crowd favourite, Taste of China never fails to satisfy. Seafood chow mein? Crispy squid? For orders above $35, you get all this delivered for free.

Danforth Dragon, with its quirky tropical decor, creates the impression of an oasis for Hakka food-seekers. Their menu focuses on Hakka-style dishes, like their popular Manchurian Chicken. Placing an order for delivery is super easy with their online system.

Su Good is so good for many locals in the know. This hole-in-the-wall place seems to have been around for ages, and offers interesting Chinese dishes ranging from the usual Canadianized favourites to the delicious Guyanese Chili Chicken. A $25 minimum order will get their awesome dishes to you for just $2.

Who doesn't know Congee Queen? Their turnip cakes and Cantonese fried noodle, along with their selection of congee, have pretty much become staples for many a suburban household. Delivery is available through UberEats.

Chop Chop is a family-run Chinese restaurant serving up dishes like pan-fried green onion pancakes, hot and sour soup and pork and chive dumplings. Delivery orders can be secured through UberEats.

Wok & Roast Chinese BBQ on Broadview is a local favourite for Cantonese-style BBQ, congee and chow mein. If you want any of these tasty eats delivered to your door just check our favourite delivery app.

The menu at Donlands Garden is available on SkipTheDishes and features a selection of appetizers, chicken dishes, seafood dishes, rice and noodles, chop suey and much more.

The food at Spring China House is very good if not spectacular. Long-time favourites like the General Tao chicken are very popular here. Delivery is free if you order over $25.

Lee Chen Asian Bistro has two locations in Toronto including this one in a subterranean spot near King and University. They serve modern takes of classic Chinese dishes along with a smattering of Asian fusion. To place an order for delivery just visit their website.

Much like its historical namesake, the Mayflower restaurant is so well-known it's pretty much legendary (in Etobicoke, at least). Old-school favourites like chicken balls and egg rolls rule the roost here, so make sure you include them when you call for delivery.

Pearl Harbourfront is one of downtown Toronto's best dim sum restaurants and is available for delivery through apps like DoorDash and UberEats.

King's Cafe on Augusta is a vegetarian Chinese restaurant serving noodle soups and a variety of mock meat options. To get the eats at home you can place an order through SkipTheDishes.

If you're craving a General Tao Chicken with a sweet kick, then Bamboo Buddha's got you covered. If that's not enticing enough, when you call for a delivery order over $30 and pay cash you'll be treated with two free spring rolls.

If you're looking to place an order for Regal Garden you can do so through SkipTheDishes. Order noodle soups, Szechuan-style dishes, chop suey and much more.

Bauzza Bauzza is a Northern Chinese restaurant specializing in hulking Chinese buns, dumplings, and bowls of delicious noodle soups. To get any dishes delivered to your door you'll have to find them on UberEats.

For awesome Chinese food around Dundas & University, you can't go wrong with local favourite Hong Shing. On top of their delicious food, they do delivery up until 1 a.m. Make sure to have the good ol' General Tao chicken on your list, it won't disappoint.

Old-school favourites like chicken soo guy and General Tao Chicken reign supreme at China Gourmet. A bit greasy but delicious, just like the Chinese takeout/delivery joints of old.

Number One Chinese Restaurant offers up a huge menu of Cantonese, Sichuan and American-Chinese dishes. All items are available for delivery and placing an order can be done online.

Maggie Chu's is a hidden Hong-Kong-style noodle bar in partnership with bar AMPM. They're serving noodles with wontons and brisket and delivering menu items through DoorDash, UberEats and SkipTheDishes.

The second outpost of the chic plant-based restaurant Planta can be found on Queen. Like its original location, this Planta offers a menu of purely vegan eats, meaning meat- and dairy-free dishes—but with an Asian flair. Delivery orders can be made on UberEats and DoorDash.

It may not be fancy but Peking Express is fantastic if you're craving some Canadian-Chinese goodies. From shrimp fried rice to crispy chicken balls, this place has it all. Conveniently, you can place a delivery order through their website.

955 Chinese Food is the go-to Chinese food restaurant in this neighbourhood. Some standout items include their crispy beef and homestyle noodles. Delivery here requires a $30 minimum spend.

Federick is one of the pioneers of Indian-style (Hakka) Chinese cuisine in Toronto. To get the delectable menu delivered to your home just visit SkipTheDishes.

Queen Star is a no frills restaurant serving up familiar Canadian and Chinese dishes. Yes, both. Order up a cheeseburger alongside wonton soups. Score free delivery when you spend more than $40.

Mogouyan is where to get hand-pulled Chinese noodles in all shapes, sizes, and sauces. To get a taste of these tasty noodles you can place an order through their delivery partner UberEats.

Can there be a more uniquely named Chinese restaurant? The young and eligible (get it?) can get their delicious C'est Bon spicy chicken or sweet-savoury orange chicken when they order for delivery online.

Craving dim sum? Kwan on Yonge has you covered. Delivery is available through apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

Mabu Generation serves up innovative takes on Taiwanese cuisine. To get dishes delivered place an order on either UberEats and DoorDash.

You'd think that the popular Chinese delivery in this area would be a bit posh, and you'd be right. Dynasty Chinese serves up probably the most "refined" Chinese dishes for your takeout/delivery night in.