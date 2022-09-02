10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

What goes up, must come down, as is the life cycle of many businesses who shut their doors indefinitely this month. From an after-work social haunt to a restaurant that faced an overwhelming pile of crushing hurdles, some were even forced to shutter due to city plans.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

The loss of this Financial District stalwart will be felt by many returning to their offices, especially the after-work crowd who used to flood the swanky Martin Brudnizki-designed room.

Despite trying to overcome the devastating effects of a fire, reopening delays, and technical problems, along with trying to operate during a pandemic, the business best known for BBQ and ribs had to throw in the towel earlier this month.

Forced to close to their Queen West location due to expropriation by Metrolinx, this local vendor has one less location to sling their overloaded hot dogs and poutines.

It was an oenophiles' dream come true when this game-changing wine bar and bottle shop replaced SoSo Food Club during the pandemic. But that run ended at the end of August with a storewide sale and a final tasting event.

Best known for its fish tacos and loud 90s hip-hop, this hipster taco joint in Parkdale that used to command lineups down the block ended their decade-plus run in late August.

After almost 40 years of serving the neighbourhood, Bayview residents will now have to find another locale to get their mix of live music and familiar sports bar grub.

Not even an earlier shoutout from Drake was able to prevent the closure of the Lawrence East location of this Jamaican patty store that announced it was unable to stay open due to ingredient access and inflation.

Another expropriation by the city is behind the abrupt closure of this King West restaurant and nightlife hotspot that will so turn into a subway station.

After 12 years in business, Corso Italia bid adieu to the Brazilian restaurant along with its version of croquettes, picanha steak and feijoada.

Getting into the brewpub game proved to be a challenge for Woodhouse in this location despite having a chef-driven American tavern-style menu that was designed to complement on-site brewed beers.